Original caption from Nasa: "CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Sandwiched by billowing clouds above and smoke and steam clouds below, space shuttle Atlantis hurtles past the lightning mast on top of the fixed service structure on Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Atlantis will rendezvous with NASA's Hubble Space Telescope on the STS-125 service mission. Liftoff was on-time at 2:01 p.m. EDT. Atlantis' 11-day flight will include five spacewalks to refurbish and upgrade the telescope with state-of-the-art science instruments that will expand Hubble's capabilities and extend its operational lifespan through at least 2014. The payload includes a Wide Field Camera 3, Fine Guidance Sensor and the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph."
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons