Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemoneypublic domainmarknumberphototextcc0creative commons 0"Notgeld" banknote: 50,000 Mark, Württembergische Notenbank (1923), size: 105 mm x 160 mm.Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons Notgeld banknote: 100 Million Mark (1923), Trier, design: Fritz Quant, RV: Roman Bridge in Trier, Germany, size: 84 mm x 155 mm. Notgeld banknote: 1 000 000 000 Mark (1923), Trier, design: Fritz Quant (signed: "Quant"), RV: "Hauptmarkt" Trier (1849). 2 Mark "Notgeld" banknote of Beckum, size: 93 mm x 140 mm. The smallest known unit: 1 Pfennig Notgeld banknote of Trier, designed by Fritz Quant, edited by Druckerei Koch, Trier, Feb. 25 Pfennig Notgeld banknote of Hildesheim (1920), RV: The banknote is called "Kriegs-Notgeld" (war emergency money). 10 Pfennig "Notgeld" banknote of Schwanebeck, size: 47 mm x 68 mm. 150 Pfennig "Notgeld" banknote of Osterfeld (1921), RV: The citizens of Osterfeld celebrate the borough rights, granted on… 25 Pfennig "Notgeld" banknote of Schwanebeck, size: 51 mm x 77 mm. 25 Pfennig Notgeld banknote of Dortmund-Hörde, with strong traces of use and an unusually small size: 53 mm x 35 mm. 25 Pfennig Notgeld banknote of Dortmund-Hörde, with strong traces of use and an unusually small size: 53 mm x 35 mm. 25 Pfennig Notgeld banknote of Zerbst, RV: brewery, size: 48 mm x 76 mm. 10 Pfennig Notgeld banknote of Zerbst, RV: museum, size: 45 mm x 72 mm. 25 Pfennig Notgeld banknote of Magdeburg (1920), size: 50 mm x 71 mm. 25 Pfennig Notgeld banknote of Magdeburg (1920), size: 50 mm x 71 mm. 50 Pfennig "Notgeld" banknote of Oldenburg (city) (1921), RV: stormy seascape, size: 72 mm x 115 mm. 50 Pfennig Notgeld banknote (RV) of Eisenach (1921) in honour of the 400-years-anniversary of Martin Luther's arrival at the… 50 Pfennig "Notgeld" banknote of Rinteln, RV: The fictional character Baron Munchausen is riding on a cannonball, size: 90 mm. 1 Mark Notgeld banknote of Heligoland, commemorating the New Year's Flood of Dec. 31, 1720 - Jan. 1. 1721, issued 200 years… 80 Pfennig Notgeld banknote issued by the Town of Jüterbog, dated Oct. 1, 1920, size: 63 mm x 100 mm. 50 Pfennig Notgeld banknote of Eisenach (1921) in honour of the 400-years-anniversary of Martin Luther's arrival at the… 10 Pfennig "Notgeld" banknote (1920) of Berchtesgaden, size: 51 mm x 91 mm.