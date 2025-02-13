rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
1807 G$5 Capped Bust Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Reich JN2015-6736-37
Save
Edit Image
coincoin collection united statesdollar coineaglegold coinsold coinold moneyvintage
Coin money saving background editable design
Coin money saving background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199390/coin-money-saving-background-editable-designView license
1822 G$5 Capped Head (large diameter) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Reich JN2015-5467-68
1822 G$5 Capped Head (large diameter) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Reich JN2015-5467-68
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718389/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Coin stack money finance editable design
Coin stack money finance editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205552/coin-stack-money-finance-editable-designView license
1795 G$5 Turban Head (or Capped Bust) (heraldic eagle) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Robert Scot JN2015…
1795 G$5 Turban Head (or Capped Bust) (heraldic eagle) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Robert Scot JN2015…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718474/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Financial assets, editable business 3D remix
Financial assets, editable business 3D remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198300/financial-assets-editable-business-remixView license
1834 G$5 Classic Head Gold (fineness 0.8990), 22.5mm, 8.36g, designed by William Kneass JN2015-6740-41
1834 G$5 Classic Head Gold (fineness 0.8990), 22.5mm, 8.36g, designed by William Kneass JN2015-6740-41
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718472/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Financial assets, editable business 3D remix
Financial assets, editable business 3D remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195919/financial-assets-editable-business-remixView license
1795 G$5 Turban Head (or Capped Bust) (small eagle) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Robert Scot JN2015-6732…
1795 G$5 Turban Head (or Capped Bust) (small eagle) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Robert Scot JN2015-6732…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718445/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Financial assets, editable business word 3D remix
Financial assets, editable business word 3D remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199767/financial-assets-editable-business-word-remixView license
1840 G$5 Liberty (or Coronet) Head (no motto) Gold (fineness 0.8990), 21.6mm, 8.359g, designed by Christian Gobrecht JN2015…
1840 G$5 Liberty (or Coronet) Head (no motto) Gold (fineness 0.8990), 21.6mm, 8.359g, designed by Christian Gobrecht JN2015…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718499/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Marketing, editable word collage remix
Marketing, editable word collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336035/marketing-editable-word-collage-remixView license
1866 G$20 Liberty Head (motto) Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by James B. Longacre JN2015-6762-63
1866 G$20 Liberty Head (motto) Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by James B. Longacre JN2015-6762-63
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718532/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Marketing, editable word collage remix
Marketing, editable word collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336007/marketing-editable-word-collage-remixView license
1807 US coin, isolated design
1807 US coin, isolated design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9726357/1807-coin-isolated-designView license
Finance, editable word collage remix
Finance, editable word collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336048/finance-editable-word-collage-remixView license
1807 US coin, isolated design
1807 US coin, isolated design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9693782/1807-coin-isolated-designView license
Finance, editable word collage remix
Finance, editable word collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336011/finance-editable-word-collage-remixView license
1807 US coin isolated object psd
1807 US coin isolated object psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9726390/1807-coin-isolated-object-psdView license
Financial assets element group, editable 3D remix
Financial assets element group, editable 3D remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200518/financial-assets-element-group-editable-remixView license
1807 US coin, isolated design
1807 US coin, isolated design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9726353/1807-coin-isolated-designView license
Financial assets, editable business word 3D remix
Financial assets, editable business word 3D remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200516/financial-assets-editable-business-word-remixView license
1807 US coin isolated object psd
1807 US coin isolated object psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9726393/1807-coin-isolated-object-psdView license
Savings, TV news, money collage, editable design
Savings, TV news, money collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902890/savings-news-money-collage-editable-designView license
1807 US coin isolated object psd
1807 US coin isolated object psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9726391/1807-coin-isolated-object-psdView license
PNG element savings news, money collage, editable design
PNG element savings news, money collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902744/png-element-savings-news-money-collage-editable-designView license
Png 1807 US coin, isolated object, transparent background
Png 1807 US coin, isolated object, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9726333/png-vintage-goldView license
Business investment, editable 3d remix design
Business investment, editable 3d remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195338/business-investment-editable-remix-designView license
Png 1807 US coin, isolated object, transparent background
Png 1807 US coin, isolated object, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9726339/png-vintage-goldView license
Financial savings, editable business 3D remix
Financial savings, editable business 3D remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214722/financial-savings-editable-business-remixView license
Png 1807 US coin, isolated object, transparent background
Png 1807 US coin, isolated object, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9726355/png-vintage-goldView license
Business investment, editable 3d remix design
Business investment, editable 3d remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198244/business-investment-editable-remix-designView license
Png 1807 US coin, isolated object, transparent background
Png 1807 US coin, isolated object, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9726324/png-vintage-goldView license
FinTech, editable business word 3D remix
FinTech, editable business word 3D remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298220/fintech-editable-business-word-remixView license
1807 US coin, isolated design
1807 US coin, isolated design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9726352/1807-coin-isolated-designView license
Financial savings, editable business word 3D remix
Financial savings, editable business word 3D remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230398/financial-savings-editable-business-word-remixView license
1807 US coin isolated object psd
1807 US coin isolated object psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9726340/1807-coin-isolated-object-psdView license
Join us, editable business word 3D remix
Join us, editable business word 3D remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298271/join-us-editable-business-word-remixView license
1907 G$20 Saint Gaudens (Roman, high relief) edge detail Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by Augustus Saint…
1907 G$20 Saint Gaudens (Roman, high relief) edge detail Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by Augustus Saint…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718085/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Invest, editable business word 3D remix
Invest, editable business word 3D remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199707/invest-editable-business-word-remixView license
France 1640 4 Louis d’or (Louis XIII), Paris Mint. The 4 Louis d’or, issued only in 1640, contains (on average) 0.869 ounces…
France 1640 4 Louis d’or (Louis XIII), Paris Mint. The 4 Louis d’or, issued only in 1640, contains (on average) 0.869 ounces…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718257/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license