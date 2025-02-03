rawpixel
A Series of 1880 $1 Legal Tender Note.
Fintech and AI, editable digital remix element
United States $50 Banknote, U.S. Note or Legal Tender Note, Large type, Series of 1880 (Fr. Ref#164).
Bitcoin investment background, editable digital remix design
$1 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1918) depicting George Washington.
Editable starry glowing money design element set
A Series 1890 $1,000 Treasury Note depicting George Meade with the signatures of William Starke Rosecrans and James N.…
Editable starry glowing money design element set
A Series 1890 $1 Treasury Note depicting Edwin Stanton with the signatures of William Starke Rosecrans and James N. Huston.…
It's a deal Instagram post template, editable design and text
$100 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Benjamin Franklin.
Online banking background, editable digital remix design
The North Africa series of U.S. Silver Certificates ($1, $5, and $10) were issued to the United States Armed Forces in…
Contactless payment, editable digital remix design
United States $5 Banknote, Legal Tender, Series of 1928 (Fr. Ref#1525), depicting Abraham Lincoln. Serial #1 of a printing…
Financial robot, editable digital remix design
$50 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1918) depicting Ulysses S. Grant.
Shopping online, editable digital remix element
A Series 1891 $2 Treasury Note depicting James B. McPherson with the signatures of James Fount Tillman and Daniel N. Morgan.…
Financial robot, editable digital remix design
$5 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Abraham Lincoln.
Financial trading background, editable digital remix design
A $100 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. Engraved signatures of Chittenden (Register of the…
Financial trading, editable digital remix design
Image of Hamilton U.S. Revenue stamp for beer tax, $2 per Hogshead
Cryptocurrency trading, editable digital remix element
A $50 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. Engraved signatures of Chittenden (Register of the…
Value contained poster template, cool editable text and design
The North Africa series of U.S. Silver Certificates ($1, $5, and $10) were issued to the United States Armed Forces in…
Money management poster template, editable text and design
Hawaii overprint notes were issued through the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco during World War II. In the event of a…
Financial, TV news, money collage, editable design
A Series 1891 $5 Treasury Note depicting George H. Thomas with the signatures of Judson Whitlocke Lyons and Ellis H.…
USA investment, money finance collage, editable design
American 1 dollar bank note
USA investment, money finance collage, editable design
American dollar, money & banking. Free public domain CC0 image.
Energy business, economic growth collage, editable design
$1 Colonial currency from the former Colony of Rhode Island. Signed by Caleb Harris and Metcalf Bowler, and endorsed by…
Energy business, economic growth collage, editable design
$1 Colonial currency from the Province of New Hampshire. Signed by James McClure, E. Robinson, Joseph Pearson, and John…
