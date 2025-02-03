Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Image5 dollar billdollarvintage signsdollar bill seriesbank noteengravingdollar signcurrencyUnited States $5 Banknote, Legal Tender, Series of 1928 (Fr. Ref#1525), depicting Abraham Lincoln. Serial #1 of a printing of 267,209,616 notes. Signed by Walter Orr Woods, Treasurer of the United States and Andrew William Mellon, United States Secretary of the Treasury. 