Italian States, Piacenza, 2 Doppie (1626). Depicting Odoardo Farnese, Duke of Parma.
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
Alessandro Farnese, 1545-1592, 3rd Duke of Parma and Piacenza 1586 (1558) by Gianpaolo Poggini
Editable stacked coins design element set
Pier Luigi Farnese, 1503-1547, 1st Duke of Parma and Piacenza 1545 [obverse] (c. 1547) by Giovan Federico Bonzagni
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
Probably Alessandro Farnese, 3rd Duke of Parma and Piacenza, about 14 years old (1545–1592)
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
Jupiter en een oorlogsschip met het wapen van Alessandro Farnese (1585) by Johann Sadeler I, Maerten de Vos, Alessandro…
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
Ranuccio II (Farnese), 6th Duke of Parma and Piacenza (b. 1630, r. 1646–94)
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
Design for the Pommel Plate of a Saddle from a Garniture of Alessandro Farnese (1545–1592)
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
Wapen van Alessandro Farnese, landvoogd van de Nederlanden en hertog van Parma en Piacenza (1650 - 1699) by anonymous
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
Burgonet for the Farnese Guard
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
Portrait of a Man, Possibly Ottavio Farnese (1524–1586), Duke of Parma and Piacenza
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
This painting, commissioned by the Count of Stainville (later Duke of Choiseul), depicts the count (at the center with a…
Time is money quote Instagram post template
A United States nickel (J-1724/P-1934) from 1884.
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
Wilhelm V, 1548-1626, Duke of Bavaria [obverse] (1568) by German 16th Century
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
Saint John the Baptist before Herod and Herodias
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
Stage design with allegorical figures; from 'L'Idea di tutti le perfezioni ... Piacenza'
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
India, Kushan, Vasudeva II, 3rd century - Coin of Kushan King Vasudeva II - 2011.212 - Cleveland Museum of Art
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
Half Louis d'Or (1643), depicting Louis XIII of France. This coin has a size of 20 mm and a weight of 3.34 g.
Editable stacked coins design element set
Reverse of the 1933 Double Eagle. This is a scan from the US Mint Pressroom Image Library [1]. As a U.S. coin, the design is…
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
Bust of Ottavio Farnese (1524 - 1586) by Giovanni Battista della Porta
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
Half Elevation and Half Ground Plan for Catafalque for Antonio Farnese, Duke of Parma (d. 1731)
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
A Series 1891 $2 Treasury Note depicting James B. McPherson with the signatures of James Fount Tillman and Daniel N. Morgan.…
