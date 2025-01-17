NASA Images | 21 March 2019 JUPITER MARBLE https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/spaceimages/details.php?id=PIA22946 This striking view of Jupiters Great Red Spot and turbulent southern hemisphere was captured by NASAs Juno spacecraft as it performed a close pass of the gas giant planet. Juno took the three images used to produce this color-enhanced view on Feb. 12, 2019, between 9:59 a.m. PST (12:59 p.m. EST) and 10:39 p.m. PST (1:39 p.m. EST), as the spacecraft performed its 17th science pass of Jupiter. At the time the images were taken, the spacecraft was between 16,700 miles (26,900 kilometers) and 59,300 miles (95,400 kilometers) above Jupiter's cloud tops, above a southern latitude spanning from about 40 to 74 degrees. Citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill created this image using data from the spacecraft's JunoCam imager. Note that the source images were taken very close to the cloud tops of Jupiter and projected to look like a sphere in post-processing. JunoCam's raw images are available at www.missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam for the public to peruse and process into image products. More information about Juno is online at http://www.nasa.gov/juno and http://missionjuno.swri.edu. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory manages the Juno mission for the principal investigator, Scott Bolton, of Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio. Juno is part of NASA's New Frontiers Program, which is managed at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, for NASA's Science Mission Directorate. Lockheed Martin Space Systems, Denver, built the spacecraft. Caltech in Pasadena, California, manages JPL for NASA.
