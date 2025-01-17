Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehelicopterchinookrainbowpublicpublic domain rainboweagle flyingexif imagessling aircraftU.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Attack Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct sling load operations with a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, from 6-101 GSAB, 101 CAB, Illesheim, Germany, during exercise Eagle Talon, Monte Romano, Italy, Jan 20, 2021. 