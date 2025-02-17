Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageparis mapcity mappublic domainparispalais des industriesparis expositionparis city mapPalais de l'Industrie Medium: Albumen silver print Dimensions: 21.6 x 27.9 cm. (8 1/2 x 11 in. Location of the Palais de l'Industrie on the map → thumb|Plan des sites de l'exposition universelle de Paris 1855Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 934 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3739 x 2910 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarParis travel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819280/paris-travel-instagram-post-templateView licensePalais des Tuileries, Paris, France: the central pavilion. Photograph (by Édouard Baldus), ca. 1860.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13966628/photo-image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable travel destinations sticker collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8043458/editable-travel-destinations-sticker-collage-element-remixView licenseAvignon. Palais des Papes by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14256082/avignon-palais-des-papes-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseTourist destinations, lifestyle collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314174/tourist-destinations-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePalais de l'Industrie (No. 50) by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14320612/palais-lindustrie-no-50-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseParis travel Instagram post template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643712/paris-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseExposition Universelle de 1878. Palais du Trocadero. [Paris, France] by Étienne Neurdeinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14298418/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licensePNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896558/png-element-french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licensePalais De Tuiliries by Edouard Denis Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9292452/palais-tuiliries-edouard-denis-baldusFree Image from public domain licensePNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896619/png-element-stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView licensePalais de l'Industriehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12852087/palais-lindustrieFree Image from public domain licensePNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896583/png-element-french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseCour du Louvre (No. 17) by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14320904/cour-louvre-no-17-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseFreight & courier blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379380/freight-courier-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Cour Napoléon and the Pavillon Sully Seen from the Turgot Wing, Louvre, Paris by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14325699/image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseProfit pool Instagram story template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823562/profit-pool-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView licensePalais des Tuileries a Paris. Vue Instantanee.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14303877/palais-des-tuileries-paris-vue-instantaneeFree Image from public domain licenseProfit pool Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822808/profit-pool-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseTour St. Jacques by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14282546/tour-st-jacques-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseCity tour Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332386/city-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseNotre-Dame, Paris by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14279740/notre-dame-paris-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseProfit pool blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823501/profit-pool-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseMaison de François I (No. 67) by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14320609/maison-francois-no-67-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909971/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseParis Landscape: The Seine by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14272664/paris-landscape-the-seine-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseVacation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14430556/vacation-poster-templateView licenseNotre-Dame by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14320634/notre-dame-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921041/paris-fashion-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseConciergerie (No. 63) by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14320760/conciergerie-no-63-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseProfit pool Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828055/profit-pool-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Seine and the Ile de la Cite by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14283168/the-seine-and-the-ile-cite-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseFood travel guide Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899727/food-travel-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNotre-Dame de Paris by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265989/notre-dame-paris-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseFood travel guide Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428116/food-travel-guide-facebook-post-templateView licensePanorama (No. 52) by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14319217/panorama-no-52-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseFood travel guide Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819253/food-travel-guide-instagram-post-templateView licenseLa Nouvelle Façade du Palais de Justice, sur la rue de Harlay, par Duc. by Charles Marvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14285462/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12081282/paris-private-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTour Saint- Jacques (c. 1858) by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783089/tour-saint-jacques-c-1858-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain license