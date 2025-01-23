Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageearth planetearthblue marble earthearth from spaceglobeearth apolloastronomyafrica from space"The Blue Marble" is a famous photograph of the Earth taken on December 7, 1972, by the crew of the Apollo 17 spacecraft en route to the Moon at a distance of about 29,000 kilometres (18,000 mi). It shows Africa, Antarctica, and the Arabian Peninsula.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1199 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 3002 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarThere's no planet B Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762272/theres-planet-facebook-story-templateView licenseEarth, as Seen by Astronauts Eugene Cernan, Ronald Evans and Harrison Schmitt from Apollo 17. 