The Cygnus spacecraft was filled with about 5,000 pounds of supplies slated for the International Space Station, including science experiments, experiment hardware, spare parts, and crew provisions.Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons The Orbital Sciences Corporation Antares rocket suffers a catastrophic anomaly moments after launch. Original from NASA. The Orbital ATK Antares rocket, with the Cygnus spacecraft onboard, launches from Pad-0A, Nov. 12, 2017. Original from NASA The Orbital Sciences Corporation Antares rocket suffers a catastrophic anomaly moments after launch. Original from NASA. The Orbital Sciences Corporation Antares rocket, Oct. 27, 2014, at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Original from NASA. Orbital Sciences Corporation Antares rocket during sunrise at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Original from NASA. The Orbital Sciences Corporation Antares rocket is seen as it launches from Pad-0A of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport. The full Moon sets in the fog behind the Orbital Sciences Corporation Antares rocket. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. The payload fairing containing the Orbital ATK Cygnus pressurized cargo module, secured on a KAMAG transporter. Original from NASA. NASA's Wallops Flight Facility supported the successful launch of three Terrier-Oriole suborbital rockets for the Department of Defense. The Soyuz TMA-13 spacecraft, carrying Expedition 18 Commander Michael Fincke, Flight Engineer Yury V. Lonchakov and American spaceflight participant Richard Garriott. The Mercury capsule and escape tower are being lowered onto the Little Joe booster for launch on August 21, 1959. Original from NASA. Launching of the LJ6 Little Joe on Oct. 4, 1959 at Wallops Island, Va. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. View of the launch of the Little Joe-5B spacecraft from Wallops Island on April 28, 1961. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. The Little Joe launch vehicle being readied for a test launch from Wallops in January 1960. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Little Joe-5 prelaunch fittings, 8th Nov. 1960. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. External Tank after separation from Atlantis during the STS-132 Mission. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Launch of Little Joe-2 from Wallops Island carrying Mercury spacecraft test article. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. The Soyuz TMA-20 spacecraft is seen shortly after arrival to the launch pad Monday, Dec. 13, 2010 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – On Launch Pad 17-B at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, United Launch Alliance's Delta II rocket. The Gemini-12 spacecraft during standup extravehicular activity with the hatch open. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. 