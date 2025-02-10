Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain art decoart decostained glassart deco interiorart deco glassstain glassstained glass windowinterior illustrationStained glass window in the former Longwy steel factory by Louis Majorelle. Artistic value : Longwy steel factory's stained glasses are the only stained glasses by major artist Louis Majorelle and are a remarquable example of Art Déco. Historical value : the stained glasses illustrate the history of steel factory which had a huge impact on the area.Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons 