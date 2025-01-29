Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagespace shuttlespaceshipnasauniversenasa shuttleearthspacecraftshuttle atlantisSeen over the Mediterranean Sea, near the Algerian coast (Skikda city), the space shuttle Atlantis is featured in this image photographed by the Expedition 21 crew on the International Space Station soon after the shuttle and station began their post-undocking separation. 