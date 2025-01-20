rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
French First Republic (Lille Mint), 24 livres, gold (1793). "Winged genius" designed by Augustin Dupré is on the obverse.
Save
Edit Image
gold coinparisvintage coinold coinsvintage parisfrench coins24 livresaugustin
Books poster template, editable text & design
Books poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120891/books-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
France 1803-04-A 20 Francs
France 1803-04-A 20 Francs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718385/france-1803-04-a-francsFree Image from public domain license
Books Instagram post template, editable design
Books Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589488/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
France 1640 4 Louis d’or (Louis XIII), Paris Mint. The 4 Louis d’or, issued only in 1640, contains (on average) 0.869 ounces…
France 1640 4 Louis d’or (Louis XIII), Paris Mint. The 4 Louis d’or, issued only in 1640, contains (on average) 0.869 ounces…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718257/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Books blog banner template, editable text
Books blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120892/books-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Medallion
Medallion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8120115/medallionFree Image from public domain license
Books social story template, editable Instagram design
Books social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120890/books-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Medallion
Medallion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104894/medallionFree Image from public domain license
Library Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Library Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264824/library-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Medallion
Medallion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8120122/medallionFree Image from public domain license
Book sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
Book sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264831/book-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Half Louis d'Or (1643), depicting Louis XIII of France. This coin has a size of 20 mm and a weight of 3.34 g.
Half Louis d'Or (1643), depicting Louis XIII of France. This coin has a size of 20 mm and a weight of 3.34 g.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718255/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Bookstore gift card template
Bookstore gift card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14358902/bookstore-gift-card-templateView license
Medal of John Paul Jones and the Serapis
Medal of John Paul Jones and the Serapis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118744/medal-john-paul-jones-and-the-serapisFree Image from public domain license
Book sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Book sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264829/book-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Medal of General Daniel Morgan
Medal of General Daniel Morgan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8126340/medal-general-daniel-morganFree Image from public domain license
Literature Instagram story template, editable social media design
Literature Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264826/literature-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
One Louis d'Or (1709), depicting Louis XIV of France
One Louis d'Or (1709), depicting Louis XIV of France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718386/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Literature Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Literature Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264821/literature-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Medal Commemorating the Declaration of Independence
Medal Commemorating the Declaration of Independence
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8115970/medal-commemorating-the-declaration-independenceFree Image from public domain license
Library Instagram story template, editable social media design
Library Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264825/library-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Medallion
Medallion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104872/medallionFree Image from public domain license
Library open poster template, editable text & design
Library open poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120868/library-open-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Medallion
Medallion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8114957/medallionFree Image from public domain license
Library blog banner template, editable text & design
Library blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264819/library-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Benjamin Franklin
Benjamin Franklin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8058966/benjamin-franklinFree Image from public domain license
Library open Instagram post template, editable design
Library open Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9794377/library-open-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Medallion
Medallion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8037882/medallionFree Image from public domain license
Literature blog banner template, editable text & design
Literature blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264820/literature-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Belgium 1835 40 Francs
Belgium 1835 40 Francs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718164/belgium-1835-francsFree Image from public domain license
Book sale blog banner template, editable text & design
Book sale blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264827/book-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
One Louis d'Or (1788), depicting Louis XVI of France JN2015-6870-71
One Louis d'Or (1788), depicting Louis XVI of France JN2015-6870-71
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718517/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book fair Facebook post template
Vintage book fair Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062124/vintage-book-fair-facebook-post-templateView license
Cuba 1915 5 Pesos Cuban gold pesos were engraved by Charles Edward Barber, Chief Engraver of the United States Mint and…
Cuba 1915 5 Pesos Cuban gold pesos were engraved by Charles Edward Barber, Chief Engraver of the United States Mint and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718447/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Library open social story template, editable Instagram design
Library open social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120867/library-open-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Medal of Thaddeus Kosciuszko
Medal of Thaddeus Kosciuszko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8058984/medal-thaddeus-kosciuszkoFree Image from public domain license
Library open blog banner template, editable text
Library open blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120869/library-open-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Medal of the Marquis de Lafayette
Medal of the Marquis de Lafayette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8053672/medal-the-marquis-lafayetteFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage the Eiffel tower design element set
Editable vintage the Eiffel tower design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267285/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView license
El Salvador 1892 20 pesos, first year of issue for gold coinage.
El Salvador 1892 20 pesos, first year of issue for gold coinage.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718454/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license