Caupolicana electa is a bee of the early morning. Matrinal. Restricted to the southeastern United States deep sand spots where it feeds only in the early morning hours. Very uncommonly recorded now but this one was collected by Sabrie Breland in residual burned longleaf pine lands of Southeastern Georgia.Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons 