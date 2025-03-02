Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageparisvintage parisdaguerremirrorparis vintageold photo cityvintage streetlouis daguerreBoulevard du Temple, Paris, 3rd arrondissement, Daguerreotype. Made in 1838 by inventor Louis Daguerre, this is believed to be the earliest photograph showing a living person. It is a view of a busy street, but because the exposure lasted for 4 to 5 minutes (seeshutter speed Daguerre photo explained) the moving traffic left no trace. Only the two men near the bottom left corner, one apparently having his boots polished by the other, stayed in one place long enough to be visible. 