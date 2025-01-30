Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageold coinmoneypariscoinvintagegoldpublic domainmintFrance 1640 4 Louis d’or (Louis XIII), Paris Mint. The 4 Louis d’or, issued only in 1640, contains (on average) 0.869 ounces of 0.9170 fine gold (22 carats), and weighs 0.948 ounces. 