France 1640 4 Louis d’or (Louis XIII), Paris Mint. The 4 Louis d’or, issued only in 1640, contains (on average) 0.869 ounces…
AI investment platform Instagram story template, editable text and funky design
One Louis d'Or (1788), depicting Louis XVI of France JN2015-6870-71
AI investment platform Instagram ad template, editable social media post design
1866 G$20 Liberty Head (motto) Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by James B. Longacre JN2015-6762-63
Finance quote Instagram post template
1822 G$5 Capped Head (large diameter) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Reich JN2015-5467-68
Investing quote Instagram post template
1834 G$5 Classic Head Gold (fineness 0.8990), 22.5mm, 8.36g, designed by William Kneass JN2015-6740-41
Crypto investment strategy Instagram ad template, editable social media post design
Double Louis d’or of Louis XIII of France (b. 1601; r. 1610-43)
AI investment platform blog banner template, funky editable design
Half Louis d'Or (1643), depicting Louis XIII of France. This coin has a size of 20 mm and a weight of 3.34 g.
Crypto investment strategy Instagram story template, editable text and funky design
1907 G$20 Saint Gaudens (Roman, high relief) edge detail Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by Augustus Saint…
Money secrets Instagram post template
Louis XIII and Richelieu
Crypto investment strategy blog banner template, funky editable design
Louis XIV and Anne of Austria
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
Louis XIV (b. 1638, r. 1643–1715)
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
Louis XIV, King of France (b. 1638, r. 1643–1715)
Editable stacked coins design element set
Anne of Austria, Queen Mother of France (1601–66) and her son Louis XIV (1638–1715)
Financial freedom poster template, editable text and design
1907 G$10 Indian Head (no motto) Gold (fineness 0.9000), 27mm, 16.718g, designed by Augustus Saint-Gaudens JN2015-6758-59
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
Antoine de Ruzé, Marquis of Effiat and Longjumeau, superintendant of finances (1626)
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
1933 G$20 Saint Gaudens Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by Augustus Saint-Gaudens JN2015-5989-90
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
Cardinal Mazarin (1602–61)
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
The 1849 G$20 Liberty Head (Twenty D.) Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by James B. Longacre JN2015-5732-33
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
Armand-Jean Duplessis, Cardinal Richelieu (1585–1642)
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
1840 G$5 Liberty (or Coronet) Head (no motto) Gold (fineness 0.8990), 21.6mm, 8.359g, designed by Christian Gobrecht JN2015…
Time is money quote Instagram post template
Camille de Neufville de Villeroi, abbé d'Ainai, de Saint-Athanase, lieutenant-general in the province of Lyonnais (1606–93)
