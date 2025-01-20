Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagecoinold coinparisvintage coinoldgold coinsfrench coinsfrench vintageMonnaie de 20 francs 1851, deuxième république, atelier Paris, or 900/1000e, diamètre 21 mm, 6,45 gr. Graveur Louis Merley. Collection personnelle.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1620 x 1620 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267285/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licensePiedfort du double Henri II à la Gallia. Or, diamètre 29 mm, 29,5 gr. Revers. Collection du Cabinet des Médailles de la…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718458/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267261/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licensePiedfort du double Henri II à la Gallia. Or, diamètre 29 mm, 29,5 gr. Avers. Collection du Cabinet des Médailles de la…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718314/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267243/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseFrance 1803-04-A 20 Francshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718385/france-1803-04-a-francsFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406830/paris-private-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHalf Louis d'Or (1643), depicting Louis XIII of France. This coin has a size of 20 mm and a weight of 3.34 g.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718255/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959819/paris-private-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOne Louis d'Or (1709), depicting Louis XIV of Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718386/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267301/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseFrance 1640 4 Louis d’or (Louis XIII), Paris Mint. The 4 Louis d’or, issued only in 1640, contains (on average) 0.869 ounces…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718257/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267298/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseMédaillon d'Hadrien (environ double sesterce). Avers : HADRIANVS - AVGVSTVS. Tête laurée d'Hadrien à gauche. Bronze 41,96…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718311/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseDrink and fries retro illustration, pink editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11525266/drink-and-fries-retro-illustration-pink-editable-designView licenseOne Louis d'Or (1788), depicting Louis XVI of France JN2015-6870-71https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718517/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229841/paris-private-tour-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseAureus d'Octave Auguste, Revers : IMP XII taureau chargeant à gauche. Atelier de Lyon, 11 av-J.C. Or, 7,84 gr. Collection…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718023/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230065/paris-private-tour-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseAureus d'Auguste, Avers : AUGUSTUS DIVI F tête nue d'Auguste à droite. Atelier de Lyon, 11 av-J.C. Or, 7,84 gr. Collection…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718202/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230063/paris-private-tour-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseFrench First Republic (Lille Mint), 24 livres, gold (1793). "Winged genius" designed by Augustin Dupré is on the obverse.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718250/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseParis poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737162/paris-poster-template-editable-designView licenseOld coin clipart, vintage illustration vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6819550/vector-vintage-public-domain-blackView licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213053/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseBelgium 1835 40 Francshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718164/belgium-1835-francsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213286/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseCrystal Basinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986876/crystal-basinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Eiffel Tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321742/editable-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseGold coin, Aureus, Auguste, Lyon. 7.90 g.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718233/gold-coin-aureus-auguste-lyon-790Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Eiffel Tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321855/editable-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseOld coin png sticker illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6820724/png-sticker-vintageView licenseEditable Eiffel Tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321926/editable-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseOld coin, black & white illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6819800/image-vintage-public-domain-moneyView licenseEditable Eiffel Tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321983/editable-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseOld coin, black & white illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6819750/image-vintage-public-domain-moneyView licenseEditable Eiffel Tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321873/editable-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseOld coin, black & white illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6819861/image-vintage-public-domain-blackView licenseEditable Eiffel Tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321805/editable-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseEssai du Teston de François Ier (1494-1547), 1529, or, au poids de 10 écus, 17,36 gr.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718360/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license