Monnaie de 20 francs 1851, deuxième république, atelier Paris, or 900/1000e, diamètre 21 mm, 6,45 gr. Graveur Louis Merley.…
Editable vintage the Eiffel tower design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267285/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView license
Piedfort du double Henri II à la Gallia. Or, diamètre 29 mm, 29,5 gr. Revers. Collection du Cabinet des Médailles de la…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718458/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage the Eiffel tower design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267261/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView license
Piedfort du double Henri II à la Gallia. Or, diamètre 29 mm, 29,5 gr. Avers. Collection du Cabinet des Médailles de la…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718314/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage the Eiffel tower design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267243/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView license
France 1803-04-A 20 Francs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718385/france-1803-04-a-francsFree Image from public domain license
Paris private tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406830/paris-private-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Half Louis d'Or (1643), depicting Louis XIII of France. This coin has a size of 20 mm and a weight of 3.34 g.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718255/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Paris private tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959819/paris-private-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
One Louis d'Or (1709), depicting Louis XIV of France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718386/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage the Eiffel tower design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267301/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView license
France 1640 4 Louis d’or (Louis XIII), Paris Mint. The 4 Louis d’or, issued only in 1640, contains (on average) 0.869 ounces…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718257/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage the Eiffel tower design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267298/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView license
Médaillon d'Hadrien (environ double sesterce). Avers : HADRIANVS - AVGVSTVS. Tête laurée d'Hadrien à gauche. Bronze 41,96…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718311/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
Drink and fries retro illustration, pink editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11525266/drink-and-fries-retro-illustration-pink-editable-designView license
One Louis d'Or (1788), depicting Louis XVI of France JN2015-6870-71
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718517/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Paris private tour Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229841/paris-private-tour-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Aureus d'Octave Auguste, Revers : IMP XII taureau chargeant à gauche. Atelier de Lyon, 11 av-J.C. Or, 7,84 gr. Collection…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718023/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Paris private tour Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230065/paris-private-tour-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Aureus d'Auguste, Avers : AUGUSTUS DIVI F tête nue d'Auguste à droite. Atelier de Lyon, 11 av-J.C. Or, 7,84 gr. Collection…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718202/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Paris private tour blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230063/paris-private-tour-blog-banner-template-editableView license
French First Republic (Lille Mint), 24 livres, gold (1793). "Winged genius" designed by Augustin Dupré is on the obverse.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718250/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Paris poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737162/paris-poster-template-editable-designView license
Old coin clipart, vintage illustration vector.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6819550/vector-vintage-public-domain-blackView license
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213053/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView license
Belgium 1835 40 Francs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718164/belgium-1835-francsFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213286/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView license
Crystal Basin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986876/crystal-basinFree Image from public domain license
Editable Eiffel Tower design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321742/editable-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView license
Gold coin, Aureus, Auguste, Lyon. 7.90 g.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718233/gold-coin-aureus-auguste-lyon-790Free Image from public domain license
Editable Eiffel Tower design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321855/editable-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView license
Old coin png sticker illustration, transparent background.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6820724/png-sticker-vintageView license
Editable Eiffel Tower design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321926/editable-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView license
Old coin, black & white illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6819800/image-vintage-public-domain-moneyView license
Editable Eiffel Tower design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321983/editable-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView license
Old coin, black & white illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6819750/image-vintage-public-domain-moneyView license
Editable Eiffel Tower design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321873/editable-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView license
Old coin, black & white illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6819861/image-vintage-public-domain-blackView license
Editable Eiffel Tower design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321805/editable-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView license
Essai du Teston de François Ier (1494-1547), 1529, or, au poids de 10 écus, 17,36 gr.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718360/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license