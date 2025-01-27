Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesteamdesignpublic domainlinetraintimetornadonew60163 Tornado connecting rods. Tornado is a brand new steam locomotive, built in Britain to the design of the historic but extinct A1 Peppercorn Class, but to 21st century standards, capable of being the fastest operational main line steam locomotive in Britain. Started as a project in 1991, Tornado moved under her own power for the first time in 2008, and has been tested up to 75 miles per hour. 