Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagechurch stained glasstreechurchartpublic domainwindowglassinteriorStained glass window of Tree of Jesse (detail) in St Nicolas church, Châtillon-sur-Seine, Côte-d'Or department, Burgundy, France.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1096 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2748 x 3010 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAesthetic church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626838/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licenseSouthern rose window (figuring the Last Judgment) of the church Notre-Dame in Dijon. Realized by Édouard Didron between 1874…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718422/photo-image-rose-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379917/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6066796/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379915/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licensePanel of a Prophet from a Jesse Tree Windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8313749/panel-prophet-from-jesse-tree-windowFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379920/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseThe Tree of Jesse print in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3829562/illustration-image-tree-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379919/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseNorthern rose window of Chartres cathedral. The rose depicts the Glorification of the Virgin Mary, surrounded by angels…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718111/photo-image-rose-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Art Nouveau background, editable church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695204/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licenseDesign for Stained Glass Window, Saint Peter's Episcopal Church, Albany, NY (ca. 1870) drawing in high resolution by Sir…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3828525/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379918/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseDesign for Stained Glass Window, St. Paul's Church, Boston, MA (1870–1874) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3829886/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseGold church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696150/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseF.D. Kinsella & Co., stained glass works (1888). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314246/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379916/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseChartres Cathedral, Eure-et-Loir (France).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718278/chartres-cathedral-eure-et-loir-franceFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379914/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licensePanel with Prophet from a Tree of Jesse Windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290498/panel-with-prophet-from-tree-jesse-windowFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379912/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licensePanel with Prophet from a Tree of Jesse Windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290479/panel-with-prophet-from-tree-jesse-windowFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182400/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licensePanel with Prophet from a Tree of Jesse Windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329657/panel-with-prophet-from-tree-jesse-windowFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379911/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseAdam and Eve, Design for Stained Glass Window, Frankby Church, Birkenhead (Cheshire), England (1870) drawing in high…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3827690/illustration-image-art-botanical-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379922/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseStained glass window in the former Longwy steel factory by Louis Majorelle. Artistic value : Longwy steel factory's stained…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718234/photo-image-art-public-domain-interiorFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic gold background, editable Art Nouveau church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696140/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseChurch stained window. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3297462/free-photo-image-stained-glass-windows-windowFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418703/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseFree church interior image, public domain architecture CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5927199/photo-image-public-domain-interior-windowFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Art Nouveau iPhone wallpaper, church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695206/png-android-wallpaper-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseDesign for a window in the South Transept of the Dom in Utrecht (1878–1938) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3123639/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic gold iPhone wallpaper, Art Nouveau church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696161/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-art-nouveauView licenseSt. Sulpice, Paris.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6082178/st-sulpice-parisFree Image from public domain licenseChurch conference Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787629/church-conference-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseFoliate Border Section, Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185687/foliate-border-sectionFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418791/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseKing Henri IV and Queen Marie de' Medici are submerged in the Seine in an accident when crossing the river in carriages.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14006528/image-horse-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license