Strategic Air Command B-47 Stratojet bombers c. 1950s. The world's first swept-wing bomber. The B-47 normally carried a crew of three--pilot, copilot (who operated the tail turret by remote control), and an observer who also served as navigator, bombardier and radar operator.Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons 