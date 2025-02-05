Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagenasaastronomyspacecraftrussianspacecraft dockingengineerastronautspaceThe Soyuz TMA-16 spacecraft is featured in this image photographed by an Expedition 22 crew member on the International Space Station during the relocation of the Soyuz from the Zvezda Service Module's aft port to the Poisk module. Russian cosmonaut Maxim Suraev, Soyuz commander and Expedition 22 flight engineer; along with NASA astronaut Jeffrey Williams, Expedition 22 commander, undocked the Soyuz spacecraft at 4:03 a.m. (CST) and docked it to Poisk at 4:24 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2010.Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons 