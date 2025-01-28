rawpixel
Médaillon d'Hadrien (environ double sesterce). Avers : HADRIANVS - AVGVSTVS. Tête laurée d'Hadrien à gauche. Bronze 41,96…
Ancient Rome social story template, editable text
Trajan, aureus. Avers : IMP TRAIANO AVG GER DAC P M TR P.. Buste lauré, drapé et cuirassé de Trajan à droite. Or, 6,93 gr.…
Visit Rome Instagram post template, editable text
Domitien, aureus. Avers : DOMITIANUS AUGUSTUS. Tête laurée de Domitien à droite. Or, 7,51 gr. Rome, 87-88 ap.JC. Collection…
Ancient Rome Instagram post template, editable social media design
Domitien, aureus. Avers : DOMITIANUS AUGUSTUS. Tête laurée de Domitien à droite. Or, 7,46 gr. Rome, 87-88 ap.JC. Collection…
Ancient Rome blog banner template, editable design
Trajan, aureus. Avers : IMP TRAIANO AVG GER DAC P M TR P COS V P P. Buste lauré, drapé et cuirassé de Trajan à droite. Or…
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
Aureus de Claude (Drusus père de Claude). Avers : NERO.CLAVDIVS DRVSVS.GERMANICVS IMP. Tête de Drusus portant une couronne…
Travel journal Instagram post template, editable text
Trajan, aureus. Avers : IMP.CAES NER TRAIANO OPTIMO AVG GER DAC . Buste lauré, drapé et cuirassé de Trajan à droite. Or…
Roman architecture poster template, editable text and design
Old roman gold coin isolated object psd
Ancient Rome Instagram post template
Png old roman gold coin, isolated object, transparent background
Time is money quote Instagram post template
Galba, aureus. Avers : SER GALBA.IMP.CAESAR.AVG TR P. Tête de Galba à droite. Or, 7,35 gr. Rome, 68 ap.JC. Collection BnF :…
Roman architecture Instagram story template, editable text
Aureus d'Auguste, Avers : AUGUSTUS DIVI F tête nue d'Auguste à droite. Atelier de Lyon, 11 av-J.C. Or, 7,84 gr. Collection…
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
Aureus d'Octave Auguste, Revers : IMP XII taureau chargeant à gauche. Atelier de Lyon, 11 av-J.C. Or, 7,84 gr. Collection…
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
Aureus de Julia Titi, règne de Domitien. RIC (Domitianus) 218 - Cohen 6. - BMC 250. Avers : buste de Julia Titi, JULIA…
Roman architecture Instagram post template, editable text
Trajan, aureus. Revers : P M TR P COS VI P P S P Q R - à l'exergue, FORT RED. La Fortune voilée, assise à gauche, les pieds…
Editable 3D treasure box design element set
Aureus de Quintus Cornificius, vers 45 av.J.C. Or, 7,89 gr. Avers : Tête de Jupiter Ammon. BnF : REP-21378
Italian architecture poster template, editable text & design
Old roman gold coin, isolated design
Money secrets Instagram post template
Galba, aureus. Revers : SPQR OB CS (Senatus Populus Que Romanus/ Ob/ Cives Servatos Le Sénat et le Peuple romain pour la…
Rome flyer template, editable text & design
Piedfort du double Henri II à la Gallia. Or, diamètre 29 mm, 29,5 gr. Avers. Collection du Cabinet des Médailles de la…
Greek mythology podcast Instagram post template, editable text
Bronze sestertius of Hadrian
The colloseum Instagram post template, editable text
Bronze sesterius of Philip I
Grenache wine label template
Ancient silver coin with profile
