Aureus de Julia Titi, règne de Domitien. RIC (Domitianus) 218 - Cohen 6. - BMC 250. Avers : buste de Julia Titi, JULIA AUGUSTA. 7,68 gr, or, Rome, vers 81-84. Collection Bnf : IMP-8947Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons 