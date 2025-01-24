rawpixel
Cross of the grand-collar of the bavarian Order of Saint-George, gold, rubies and diamonds, Schatzkammer, Residenz, Munich…
Vintage snake frame png, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.
Earring with Head of an African (mid 19th century) by Bavarian
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
Portrait of Maria Kitscher, Frau von Freyberg by Hans Mielich
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
Virgin and Child with a Donor Presented by Saint Jerome
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
Pendant
Jewelry studio Instagram post template
Luxemburgse ridderorde (Ordre du Merite Civil et Militaire d'Adolphe de Nassau), ontvangen door Willem Drees (after 1858 -…
Diamonds are forever Instagram post template, editable text
The glockenspiel of the new Town Hall, Munich, Bavaria, Germany.
Yellow diamond gemstone vector set, editable design element set
Brooch
Vintage snake frame, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snuifdoos van goud met deksel van chalcedoon. De geschulpte doos is versierd met een bloemenmand in reliëf van zilver, met…
Vintage snake frame, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pendant with Pelican
Gold jewelries with a flower bouquet remix
Broche van goud met robijn en diamanten (c. 1945 - c. 1953) by Vanzetka
Jewelry collection Instagram post template, editable design
Broche van goud (1800 - 1900) by anonymous
Jewelry collection Instagram post template
Pendant in the form of a ferret
Gold ring element set, editable design
Medal Showing John George II, Elector of Saxony, Knight of the Garter
Gold ring element set, editable design
Esterhazy Marriage Collar (ca. 1611 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Georg Siebenburgen and Palatine Miklos Esterhazy
Gold ring element set, editable design
Medaillon met een ridder van het Gulden vlies (c. 1600 - c. 1620) by anonymous
Gold ring element set, editable design
Toothpick/Pomander (1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by German
Gold ring element set, editable design
Ornament with Clasping Hands (ca. 1611 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Georg Siebenburgen
Gold ring element set, editable design
Ceremonial Chain of the Guild of Saint George of Zevenbergen (c. 1520 - c. 1541) by anonymous
Gold ring element set, editable design
Pendant with a Personification of Fortitude (ca. 1600 (with 19th century restoration) (Baroque)) by German
Gold ring element set, editable design
Renaissance-Style Pendant with Judith Holding the Head of Holofernes (19th century) by Reinhold Vasters
