Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagejewelrybroochdiamondspublic domain broochcross pendantgold diamondpendentifgold collarCross of the grand-collar of the bavarian Order of Saint-George, gold, rubies and diamonds, Schatzkammer, Residenz, Munich, Bavaria, Germany.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1162 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2124 x 2056 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage snake frame png, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767422/vintage-snake-frame-png-aesthetic-animal-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEarring with Head of an African (mid 19th century) by Bavarianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125860/earring-with-head-african-mid-19th-century-bavarianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth crescent moon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377009/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Maria Kitscher, Frau von Freyberg by Hans Mielichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9668156/portrait-maria-kitscher-frau-von-freyberg-hans-mielichFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth crescent moon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376992/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView licenseVirgin and Child with a Donor Presented by Saint Jeromehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613216/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth crescent moon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377027/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView licensePendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9744414/pendantFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry studio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452729/jewelry-studio-instagram-post-templateView licenseLuxemburgse ridderorde (Ordre du Merite Civil et Militaire d'Adolphe de Nassau), ontvangen door Willem Drees (after 1858 -…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13751481/photo-image-person-cross-goldFree Image from public domain licenseDiamonds are forever Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543366/diamonds-are-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe glockenspiel of the new Town Hall, Munich, Bavaria, Germany.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665897/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseYellow diamond gemstone vector set, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418505/yellow-diamond-gemstone-vector-set-editable-design-element-setView licenseBroochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9630201/broochFree Image from public domain licenseVintage snake frame, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12720263/vintage-snake-frame-aesthetic-animal-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSnuifdoos van goud met deksel van chalcedoon. De geschulpte doos is versierd met een bloemenmand in reliëf van zilver, met…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13746279/photo-image-blue-background-person-goldFree Image from public domain licenseVintage snake frame, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715665/vintage-snake-frame-aesthetic-animal-remixed-rawpixelView licensePendant with Pelicanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679606/pendant-with-pelicanFree Image from public domain licenseGold jewelries with a flower bouquet remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941055/gold-jewelries-with-flower-bouquet-remixView licenseBroche van goud met robijn en diamanten (c. 1945 - c. 1953) by Vanzetkahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13749239/broche-van-goud-met-robijn-diamanten-c-1945-1953-vanzetkaFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry collection Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14886947/jewelry-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBroche van goud (1800 - 1900) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13746747/broche-van-goud-1800-1900-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452649/jewelry-collection-instagram-post-templateView licensePendant in the form of a ferrethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8289048/pendant-the-form-ferretFree Image from public domain licenseGold ring element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002855/gold-ring-element-set-editable-designView licenseMedal Showing John George II, Elector of Saxony, Knight of the Garterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8202433/medal-showing-john-george-ii-elector-saxony-knight-the-garterFree Image from public domain licenseGold ring element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002817/gold-ring-element-set-editable-designView licenseEsterhazy Marriage Collar (ca. 1611 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Georg Siebenburgen and Palatine Miklos Esterhazyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135776/photo-image-diamond-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseGold ring element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002908/gold-ring-element-set-editable-designView licenseMedaillon met een ridder van het Gulden vlies (c. 1600 - c. 1620) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13746339/medaillon-met-een-ridder-van-het-gulden-vlies-c-1600-1620-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseGold ring element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002868/gold-ring-element-set-editable-designView licenseToothpick/Pomander (1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151008/toothpickpomander-1550-1600-renaissance-germanFree Image from public domain licenseGold ring element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002869/gold-ring-element-set-editable-designView licenseOrnament with Clasping Hands (ca. 1611 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Georg Siebenburgenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135767/photo-image-hands-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGold ring element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002843/gold-ring-element-set-editable-designView licenseCeremonial Chain of the Guild of Saint George of Zevenbergen (c. 1520 - c. 1541) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13749037/image-art-pattern-goldFree Image from public domain licenseGold ring element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002860/gold-ring-element-set-editable-designView licensePendant with a Personification of Fortitude (ca. 1600 (with 19th century restoration) (Baroque)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135678/photo-image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseGold ring element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002842/gold-ring-element-set-editable-designView licenseRenaissance-Style Pendant with Judith Holding the Head of Holofernes (19th century) by Reinhold Vastershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124703/photo-image-face-person-diamondsFree Image from public domain license