Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagestatue womanstatueschadowwomenpublic domain artrobepublic domain women statuepublic domain statuePrinzessinnen gruppe (Schadow) in the Fogg Art Museum, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. This artwork is in the public domain because the artist died more than 70 years agoOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 833 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3469 x 4999 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBuddhism & inner peace poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830530/buddhism-inner-peace-poster-templateView licenseAmerica by Hiram Powers in the Fogg Art Museum, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. This artwork is in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718299/photo-image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15312107/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseChinese sculpture in the Arthur M. Sackler Museum, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. This artwork is in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718464/photo-image-art-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348028/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Triumphal Procession Carrying the Spoils from the Temple of Jerusalem, attributed to Jean-Guillaume Moitte, c. 1797…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718380/photo-image-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChinese culture poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704272/chinese-culture-poster-template-and-designView licenseRevolver in the Peabody Museum, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. Photography was permitted without…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718467/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-gunFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347996/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeorge Washington statue in the Boston Public Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Sculptor: Thomas Ball. This artwork is now…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718342/photo-image-art-public-domain-statueFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460216/good-friday-celebration-poster-templateView licenseGeorge Washington statue in the Boston Public Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Sculptor: Thomas Ball. This artwork is now…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718341/photo-image-art-public-domain-statueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable L'Arbre de science: Robe du soir de Doeuillet, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917129/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-aestheticView license[Woman playing football, Harvard University]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688701/woman-playing-football-harvard-universityFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460299/good-friday-poster-templateView licenseLady Godiva by Anne Whitney in the Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas, Texas, USA.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718316/photo-image-art-public-domain-statueFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591090/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView licenseClass Day at the Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusettshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7488615/class-day-the-harvard-university-cambridge-massachusettsFree Image from public domain licensePeace & Buddhism within poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12713014/peace-buddhism-within-poster-templateView licenseCapital with Saint George and the Dragonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8325026/capital-with-saint-george-and-the-dragonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15312124/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseClass Day, at Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9665073/class-day-harvard-university-cambridge-massachusetts-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseWonderful word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9352260/wonderful-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePolychrome ceremonial maskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907845/polychrome-ceremonial-maskFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704270/china-travel-poster-template-and-designView licenseCarved wooden mask with animalshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907512/photo-image-arts-burger-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591104/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView license[Harvard football poster featuring male player and female spectator]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690150/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311414/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView license[Cornelius Conway Felton with His Hat and Coat]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7821317/cornelius-conway-felton-with-his-hat-and-coatFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Sortilèges: Evening dress, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926612/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-animalView licenseExhibit in the Portland Art Museum - Portland, Oregon, USA.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718315/photo-image-art-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332709/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait bust of Catherine, Princess of Wurtemburg, Dallas Museum of Art, Texas, USA.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718321/photo-image-art-public-domain-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable instant film frame & flower. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346575/png-aesthetic-animal-beigeView licenseMonumental figure (Chahk)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8338807/monumental-figure-chahkFree Image from public domain licenseFloral Greek statue phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347935/floral-greek-statue-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDouble Capital Fragment with the Stoning of St. Stephenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8325714/double-capital-fragment-with-the-stoning-st-stephenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Fumée: Robe du soir, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914039/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseSaint Bernard of Clairvaux, workshop of Fra Filippo Lippihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330422/saint-bernard-clairvauxFree Image from public domain license