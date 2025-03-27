Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegeorge washingtonhorsegeorge washington statuestatue horsegeorge washington statue bostonmassachusettsartpublic domainGeorge Washington statue in the Boston Public Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Sculptor: Thomas Ball. This artwork is now in the public domain because the artist died more than 70 years ago.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 900 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3240 x 4320 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVeterans day, USA poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640634/veterans-day-usa-poster-templateView licenseGeorge Washington statue in the Boston Public Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Sculptor: Thomas Ball. This artwork is now…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718341/photo-image-art-public-domain-statueFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640594/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView licensePrinzessinnen gruppe (Schadow) in the Fogg Art Museum, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. This artwork is in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718329/photo-image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798799/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseChinese sculpture in the Arthur M. Sackler Museum, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. This artwork is in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718464/photo-image-art-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseOur products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710456/our-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStatue of Louis XIV, Place Bellecour, Lyon, France.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718362/photo-image-art-public-domain-statueFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934712/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDaniel Websterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8004251/daniel-websterFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801335/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseDaniel Webster by Thomas Ball (Sculptor)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8939920/daniel-webster-thomas-ball-sculptorFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800403/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseStudy of the Horse for the Statue of Major General George Henry Thomashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7961087/study-the-horse-for-the-statue-major-general-george-henry-thomasFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800200/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseGeorge Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8050483/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801213/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseDaniel Websterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7992473/daniel-websterFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington iPhone wallpaper, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800990/png-android-wallpaper-animal-archView licenseCity Statuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5968508/city-statueFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington iPhone wallpaper, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800582/png-android-wallpaper-animal-archView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5959698/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pastel holography design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545558/editable-pastel-holography-design-element-setView licenseThe Triumphal Procession Carrying the Spoils from the Temple of Jerusalem, attributed to Jean-Guillaume Moitte, c. 1797…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718380/photo-image-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pastel holography design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545410/editable-pastel-holography-design-element-setView licenseWashington Monument, Public Garden, Boston, Mass. by D J Lindsayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14256103/washington-monument-public-garden-boston-mass-lindsayFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness women Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546859/business-women-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEquestrian Statue of Marcus Aurelius (1548) by Monogrammist CB and Nicolas Beatrizethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9993175/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDaniel Webster by Thomas Ballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9321873/daniel-webster-thomas-ballFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421620/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView licenseHenry Clay by Thomas Ballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9321828/henry-clay-thomas-ballFree Image from public domain licenseTextbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486719/textbook-poster-templateView licenseEquestrian Statue of Marcus Aurelius (ca. 1565-1585 (Renaissance)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151040/equestrian-statue-marcus-aurelius-ca-1565-1585-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775021/horse-riding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLa Petite Penséehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7983175/petite-penseeFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487440/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseCleopatrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850588/cleopatraFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421630/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView licenseGeorge Washington statue isolated graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728630/george-washington-statue-isolated-graphic-psdView license