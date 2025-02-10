Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageromanroman designgold coinscoinold coinancient coinsromepublic domain rome ancientGalba, aureus. Avers : SER GALBA.IMP.CAESAR.AVG TR P. Tête de Galba à droite. Or, 7,35 gr. Rome, 68 ap.JC. Collection BnF : IMP-8855Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2104 x 2104 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAncient Rome Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678653/ancient-rome-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTrajan, aureus. Avers : IMP TRAIANO AVG GER DAC P M TR P.. Buste lauré, drapé et cuirassé de Trajan à droite. 