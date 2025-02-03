Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain buddhachinaartoregoncc0 museumspiritualitybuddha headart chinaExhibit in the Portland Art Museum - Portland, Oregon, USA.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 819 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3568 x 5225 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBuddhist center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122636/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBuddha sculpture, isolated image on whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620634/buddha-sculpture-isolated-image-whiteView licenseThe spiritual way Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828351/the-spiritual-way-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddha sculpture, isolated image on whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736391/buddha-sculpture-isolated-image-whiteView licenseBuddhist center social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120454/buddhist-center-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseBuddha sculpture isolated graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736388/buddha-sculpture-isolated-graphic-psdView licensePeace & Buddhism within poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12713014/peace-buddhism-within-poster-templateView licenseBuddha sculpture isolated graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736378/buddha-sculpture-isolated-graphic-psdView licenseThe spiritual way Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602530/the-spiritual-way-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddha head png collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736368/png-art-goldView licenseBuddhist center blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121584/buddhist-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha head png collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736389/png-art-cartoonView licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900448/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9644352/head-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseBecome a Buddhist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828348/become-buddhist-instagram-post-templateView licenseBodhisattva, Freer Gallery of Art, Washington, DC, USA. This artwork is old enough so that it is in the public domain.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718393/photo-image-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966996/buddhist-center-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of an attendant bodhisattvahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8348803/head-attendant-bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain licenseDeepen your spirituality Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728219/deepen-your-spirituality-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha sculpture, isolated designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735334/buddha-sculpture-isolated-designView licensePeace within blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452377/peace-within-blog-banner-templateView licenseBuddha sculpture isolated object psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9794953/buddha-sculpture-isolated-object-psdView licenseHistory museums Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498224/history-museums-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStanding Disciple Mahakasyapa Holding a Cylindrical Reliquaryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691893/standing-disciple-mahakasyapa-holding-cylindrical-reliquaryFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for coming poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122600/thanks-for-coming-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePng Buddha sculpture, isolated object, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9794880/png-art-collage-elementView licenseBecome a Buddhist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606285/become-buddhist-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of a Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849585/head-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Buddha day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14522068/happy-buddha-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of a Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087549/head-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Vesak Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11741656/happy-vesak-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseExhibit in the Portland Art Museum - Portland, Oregon, USA.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718379/photo-image-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePeace & Buddhism within Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769927/peace-buddhism-within-instagram-post-templateView licenseKneeling Winged Monsterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678660/kneeling-winged-monsterFree Image from public domain licenseMonk Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728371/monk-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of a bodhisattvahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8348778/head-bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain licensePeace & Buddhism within Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769935/peace-buddhism-within-instagram-story-templateView licenseRight hand of Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8348904/right-hand-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429023/buddhist-center-facebook-post-templateView licenseStele with Sakyamuni and Bodhisattvashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9624089/stele-with-sakyamuni-and-bodhisattvasFree Image from public domain license