Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageartfountainnymphparisphotopublic domainsculpturestatueFluvial Nymph, by Mathurin Moreau (French, 1822–1912), from a fountain on the Place du Théâtre-Français, near the Rue de Richelieu, in Paris. Bronze, 1874.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 788 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2150 x 3275 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAesthetic, pastel green design, line art Greek statue drawing, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002851/image-aesthetic-vintage-designView licenseMedal Commemorating the Replacement of the Statue of Louis XIV in the Place des Victoireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8055285/photo-image-coin-vintage-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic poster template, pastel green design, line art Greek statue drawinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8561602/aesthetic-poster-template-pastel-green-design-line-art-greek-statue-drawingView licenseHercules Skinning the Nemean Lionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8204233/hercules-skinning-the-nemean-lionFree Image from public domain licenseSculpture workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505772/sculpture-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNymph statue, isolated object on whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620702/nymph-statue-isolated-object-whiteView licenseSculpture workshop Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505773/sculpture-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseNymph statue isolated graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728612/nymph-statue-isolated-graphic-psdView licenseSculpture workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505774/sculpture-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePng nymph statue, isolated collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728618/png-plant-artView licenseSculpture workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852683/sculpture-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLa Place du Théâtre Français (Pluie) by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651605/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical tours blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667503/historical-tours-blog-banner-templateView licenseSenegalese Elephanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850615/senegalese-elephantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421613/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView licenseNymph drying her hairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8133624/nymph-drying-her-hairFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623684/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCupid by Augustin Jean Moreau Vauthierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9297179/cupid-augustin-jean-moreau-vauthierFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover the world blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667502/discover-the-world-blog-banner-templateView licenseVase or clock ornamenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851321/vase-clock-ornamentFree Image from public domain licenseQuote about moon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481365/quote-about-moon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStatue of Louis XIV, Place Bellecour, Lyon, France.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718362/photo-image-art-public-domain-statueFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRéplique en modèle réduit, par Bartholdi, de la Statue de la Liberté qui orne l'entrée du port de New-Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718460/photo-image-art-public-domain-statueFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePediment of the Pavillon Richelieu, Louvre, Paris by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262218/pediment-the-pavillon-richelieu-louvre-paris-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Italy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052513/visit-italy-instagram-post-templateView licenseAdjustable reading and writing table (pupitre à crémaillère, servant de table)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8138982/adjustable-reading-and-writing-table-pupitre-cremaillere-servant-tableFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004428/love-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePair of finialshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851114/pair-finialsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421631/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView licenseLa Fontaine des Quatre Evêques: Massilon, Fléchier, Fénelon et Bossuet, Place St. Sulpice, Paris by Hippolyte Bayardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14312882/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481366/love-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBacchushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12837728/bacchusFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic art museum poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338459/aesthetic-art-museum-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseEratohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12837636/eratoFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338457/art-culture-tour-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBust of a Girl Veiled and Crowned with Flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851161/bust-girl-veiled-and-crowned-with-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713013/editable-picture-frame-mockup-vintage-designView licenseLouis of France, The Grand Dauphin (1661–1711)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8201180/louis-france-the-grand-dauphin-1661-1711Free Image from public domain license