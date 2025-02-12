rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Statue of Louis XIV, Place Bellecour, Lyon, France.
Save
Edit Image
public domainlouis xivpubliclyonhorse statuebellecour
Editable Victorian garden design element set
Editable Victorian garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421620/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView license
George Washington statue in the Boston Public Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Sculptor: Thomas Ball. This artwork is now…
George Washington statue in the Boston Public Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Sculptor: Thomas Ball. This artwork is now…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718342/photo-image-art-public-domain-statueFree Image from public domain license
Editable pastel holography design element set
Editable pastel holography design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545558/editable-pastel-holography-design-element-setView license
George Washington statue in the Boston Public Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Sculptor: Thomas Ball. This artwork is now…
George Washington statue in the Boston Public Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Sculptor: Thomas Ball. This artwork is now…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718341/photo-image-art-public-domain-statueFree Image from public domain license
Editable pastel holography design element set
Editable pastel holography design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545410/editable-pastel-holography-design-element-setView license
Louis XIV (model c. 1683/1699, cast c. 1699) by Anonymous Artist and Martin Desjardins
Louis XIV (model c. 1683/1699, cast c. 1699) by Anonymous Artist and Martin Desjardins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10015387/photo-image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian garden design element set
Editable Victorian garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421630/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView license
Half-Blood Horse (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Half-Blood Horse (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124747/half-blood-horse-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian garden design element set
Editable Victorian garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421629/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView license
Half-Blood Horse, with Head Down (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Half-Blood Horse, with Head Down (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124847/half-blood-horse-with-head-down-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding Instagram post template, editable text
Horse riding Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775021/horse-riding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Horse with Head Lowered (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Horse with Head Lowered (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124957/horse-with-head-lowered-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian garden design element set
Editable Victorian garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421622/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView license
Medal Commemorating the Replacement of the Statue of Louis XIV in the Place des Victoires
Medal Commemorating the Replacement of the Statue of Louis XIV in the Place des Victoires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8055285/photo-image-coin-vintage-moneyFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian garden design element set
Editable Victorian garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421623/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView license
Arab Horseman Killing a Lion (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Arab Horseman Killing a Lion (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125044/arab-horseman-killing-lion-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding & stallion Instagram post template, editable text
Horse riding & stallion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9559524/horse-riding-stallion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Study for Charles VII, the Victorious (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Study for Charles VII, the Victorious (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124506/study-for-charles-vii-the-victorious-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian garden design element set
Editable Victorian garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421614/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView license
Turkish Horse, No. 2 (modeled ca. 1844) by Antoine Louis Barye
Turkish Horse, No. 2 (modeled ca. 1844) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126132/turkish-horse-no-modeled-ca-1844-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian garden design element set
Editable Victorian garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421613/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView license
Mounted Arabs Killing a Lion (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Mounted Arabs Killing a Lion (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124769/mounted-arabs-killing-lion-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView license
Rearing Horse
Rearing Horse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851523/rearing-horseFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Tartar Warrior Checking His Horse (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Tartar Warrior Checking His Horse (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124863/tartar-warrior-checking-his-horse-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage ephemera paper collage, aesthetic paper crafts set, editable design
Vintage ephemera paper collage, aesthetic paper crafts set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081086/vintage-ephemera-paper-collage-aesthetic-paper-crafts-set-editable-designView license
Fluvial Nymph, by Mathurin Moreau (French, 1822–1912), from a fountain on the Place du Théâtre-Français, near the Rue de…
Fluvial Nymph, by Mathurin Moreau (French, 1822–1912), from a fountain on the Place du Théâtre-Français, near the Rue de…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718347/photo-image-art-public-domain-statueFree Image from public domain license
Knight's Journey fantasy remix, editable design
Knight's Journey fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664378/knights-journey-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Tartar Warrior Checking His Horse (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Tartar Warrior Checking His Horse (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125015/tartar-warrior-checking-his-horse-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Mounted Arab (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Mounted Arab (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124873/mounted-arab-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
One Louis d'Or (1709), depicting Louis XIV of France
One Louis d'Or (1709), depicting Louis XIV of France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718386/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fly high Instagram post template, editable text
Fly high Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796921/fly-high-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Commemerative Plaque, Universal Exposition of Paris, 1900 (1900) by Victor David Brenner
Commemerative Plaque, Universal Exposition of Paris, 1900 (1900) by Victor David Brenner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158172/photo-image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Spread your wings Instagram post template, editable text
Spread your wings Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9733841/spread-your-wings-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tartar Warrior Checking His Horse (modeled: ca. 1845) by Antoine Louis Barye
Tartar Warrior Checking His Horse (modeled: ca. 1845) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126177/tartar-warrior-checking-his-horse-modeled-ca-1845-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage ephemera paper collage, aesthetic paper crafts set, editable design
Vintage ephemera paper collage, aesthetic paper crafts set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099569/vintage-ephemera-paper-collage-aesthetic-paper-crafts-set-editable-designView license
Napoleon I (ca. 1862) by Antoine Louis Barye
Napoleon I (ca. 1862) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126824/napoleon-ca-1862-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license