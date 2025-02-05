Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejerusalemjerusalem templecambridgejeanharvard universityartworkpublicsculpture artworkThe Triumphal Procession Carrying the Spoils from the Temple of Jerusalem, attributed to Jean-Guillaume Moitte, c. 1797, terracotta - Fogg Art Museum, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. This artwork is in the public domain because the artist died more than 70 years ago.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 729 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5121 x 3111 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArtwork auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976255/artwork-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChinese sculpture in the Arthur M. 