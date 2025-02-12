Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagerupeeworld warmoneyjapanese redjapanese designpublic domainjapaneseredJapanese Government (Burma), One Cent (1942) The Japanese government-issued rupee in Burma, part of the Japanese invasion money of World War II, was issued between 1942 and 1945 by the occupying Japanese government.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1195 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3163 x 3151 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarD-Day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639993/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseMalaya-Japanese Occupation-One Cent ND (1942) The Japanese government-issued dollar in Malaya and Borneo, part of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718473/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView licensePHI-106-Japanese Government (Philippines)-1 Peso (1942) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718470/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView licenseJapanese Government (Philippines)-1000 Pesos (1945) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718185/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseJapanese Government (Philippines)-10 Pesos (1942) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718475/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseAtomic bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717968/atomic-bombing-nagasaki-august-1945Free Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640134/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseNuclear weapons Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905748/nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-templateView licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseHanson postal scalehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849796/hanson-postal-scaleFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640315/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseWar, vintage photography template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21790298/war-vintage-photography-template-designView licenseMoney management poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511548/money-management-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"American Labor -- Producing for Attack," 1942 - 1945. 