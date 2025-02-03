Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagealphonse muchamuchacrane billpublic domain moneybill currencyinsurance artworkpublic domain muchabank notesCZE-17-Republika Ceskoslovenska-100 korun (1920). Artwork on the front right was originally designed by Alphonse Mucha for Slavia Insurance Company based on a portrait of Josephine Crane Bradley.Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons 