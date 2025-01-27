rawpixel
The Wawona tree, Mariposa Grove, Yosemite Valley, Cal. Half of a stereograph.
sequoiavintage carsyosemitegiant sequoia treeredwoodcar black and whitetouristsequoia trees
Easy Car rental Instagram post template
Section Grizzly Giant, Mariposa Grove by Carleton Watkins
Discover Instagram post template
Grizzly Giant, Mariposa Grove, diameter 33 feet. From the album: photographs of Yosemite Valley and big trees of Mariposa…
Mountain travel poster template, editable text and design
The Big Trees, Grisley [sic] Giant, Mariposa Grove, Cal. by Charles Bierstadt
Mountain travel Instagram post template, editable text
Big Trees the Grisley [sic] Giant, Mariposa Cal. by Charles Bierstadt
Mountain trekking vlog Instagram post template, editable text
The Big Trees, Grisley [sic] Giant, Mariposa Grove, Cal. by Charles Bierstadt
Mountain travel Instagram story template, editable text
Section of the Grizzly Giant, 33 feet diameter, Mariposa Grove, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkins
Mountain travel blog banner template, editable text
Californian redwood trees (Sequoia sempervirens (D.Don) Endl.): group of trees in the Mariposa Grove, California. Colour…
Book now poster template, editable text and design
View from Camp Grove, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkins
Travel agency blog banner template, editable text
Grizzly Giant, 33 feet diameter, Mariposa Grove, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkins
Travel agency poster template, editable text and design
Cabin in Camp Grove, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkins
Travel agency Instagram post template, editable text
Section of the Grizzly Giant, 33 Feet Diameter, Mariposa Grove, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkins
Book now blog banner template, editable text
Outline of the Cathedral Rocks, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkins
Book now Instagram story template, editable text
Cathedral Spires, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkins
Book now Instagram post template, editable text
Cathedral Spires, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkins
Travel agency Instagram story template, editable text
The Sentinel, 3270 feet, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkins
Forest restoration environment Facebook post template, editable social media ad
The Sentinel, 3270 feet, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkins
Tours service poster template, editable text and design
Dead Pines, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkins
Good morning Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Yosemite Falls, 2630 feet, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkins
Forest adventure blog banner template, editable ad
The Lower House, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa County, Cal. by Carleton Watkins
Forest restoration environment Instagram story, editable social media design
At Mirror Lake, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa Co., Cal. by Carleton Watkins
