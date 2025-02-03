Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecopper minefeiningerwastepublic domain wastebingham canyon mineutah mountainstraincarrCarr Fork Canyon as seen from "G" bridge, Bingham Copper Mine, Utah. 