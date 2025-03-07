Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagestained glassmehofferpalm handjózef mehofferstained glass windowspaintinghandsartThe detail shows the central zone of the right-hand double window. The left-hand window panel is depicted with St Catherine. She is holding a palm branch in her hands. This marks her as a martyr. 