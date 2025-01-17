Soldiers of an Australian 4th Division field artillery brigade on a duckboard track passing through Chateau Wood, near Hooge in the Ypres salient, 29 October 1917. The leading soldier is Gunner James Fulton and the second soldier is Lieutenant Anthony Devine. The men belong to a battery of the 10th Field Artillery Brigade. Note: Photo from the devastated castle park, belonging to Château de Hooge at Ypres (kasteelpark van het Kasteel 't Hooghe, Ieper), where the frontline with trenches moved back and forth 1914-1918. The castle was heavily shelled on 31 Oct. 1914, killing the staff of the three British divisions using it as headquarters and the ruins were conquered several times by each side. Hooge is now a memorial site.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons