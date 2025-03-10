Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageptolemyface artclienthead statuebuste sculpturemarble art faceold roman art public domainkingBust of Ptolemy of Mauretania, last Roman client king of Mauretania (1 BC–40 AD).Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 792 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2400 x 3636 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310883/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Ptolemy of Mauretaniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778064/portrait-ptolemy-mauretaniaFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444206/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseBust of Napoleon (1808) by Attributed to Circle of Lorenzo Bartolinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125212/bust-napoleon-1808-attributed-circle-lorenzo-bartoliniFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral statue head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344414/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView licenseBust of a Man Form the Antique Marble Known as Head of Diomedes (late 18th century) by Italian and Copy after Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151610/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable funky Greek statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368241/editable-funky-greek-statue-design-element-setView licensePortrait of a Man (180-192 CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152462/portrait-man-180-192-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311358/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseBust of Alexander the Great (2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152390/bust-alexander-the-great-2nd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311288/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseRoman Portrait Head (4th century (Late Antique)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152537/roman-portrait-head-4th-century-late-antique-romanFree Image from public domain licenseColorful Greek statue element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378683/colorful-greek-statue-element-setView licenseBust of a Young Woman (1802) by Jean Marie Nogarethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792631/bust-young-woman-1802-jean-marie-nogaretFree Image from public domain licenseColorful classical statue bust element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378676/colorful-classical-statue-bust-element-setView licensePortrait Head of a Man (5th century BC)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798433/portrait-head-man-5th-century-bcFree Image from public domain licenseColorful classical statue bust element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379364/colorful-classical-statue-bust-element-setView licensePortrait of Emperor Augustus (27 BCE-14 CE (Early Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152103/portrait-emperor-augustus-27-bce-14-early-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor ancient statue editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16427906/watercolor-ancient-statue-editable-design-element-setView licenseHead of a Young Satyr (2nd century (Roman Imperial)) by Roman and After Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134314/head-young-satyr-2nd-century-roman-imperial-roman-and-after-greekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor ancient statue editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16423304/watercolor-ancient-statue-editable-design-element-setView licenseGiovanni da Verrazzano (17th century) by Italian 17th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10001869/giovanni-verrazzano-17th-century-italian-17th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416469/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Livia (37-31 BCE (Late Republican)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152104/portrait-livia-37-31-bce-late-republican-romanFree Image from public domain licenseDesign contest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444203/design-contest-poster-templateView licenseMarble portrait of the co-emperor Lucius Verus, Roman Antonine periodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718350/photo-image-art-marble-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseBust of the Emperor Antoninus Pius (A.D. 138–161) (c. 1600) by Nicolas Cordierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9797180/bust-the-emperor-antoninus-pius-ad-138-161-c-1600-nicolas-cordierFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311596/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseVoltaire (1778) by Jean Antoine Houdonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10024209/voltaire-1778-jean-antoine-houdonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416478/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView licenseBust of "The Greek Slave" (1848) by Hiram Powershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042859/bust-the-greek-slave-1848-hiram-powersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416475/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView licensePortrait of a Man (230-240 CE (Late Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152516/portrait-man-230-240-late-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseFreedom of speech Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756189/freedom-speech-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAppliqué of Ptolemy I as Dionysus (3rd century BCE (Ptolemaic)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132998/applique-ptolemy-dionysus-3rd-century-bce-ptolemaic-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseCloud Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696633/cloud-effectView licenseMonsignor Francesco Barberini (c. 1623) by Gian Lorenzo Berninihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10007401/monsignor-francesco-barberini-c-1623-gian-lorenzo-berniniFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709537/mens-health-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Ptolemy of Mauretaniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776848/portrait-ptolemy-mauretaniaFree Image from public domain license