Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagesarcophaguscretemaliacrete greeceroman sculptureroman sculptures public domainmarblepublic domainMarble sarcophagus, found under the altar of a christian basilica. Malia, Roman period, 3rd century BCE. Crete, Greece.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 816 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4316 x 2934 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAncient Greece blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348234/ancient-greece-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licensePortrait Bust of an Aristocratic Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9687707/portrait-bust-aristocratic-womanFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greece Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348211/ancient-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait Bust of an Aristocratic Womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9687723/portrait-bust-aristocratic-womanFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greece story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348247/ancient-greece-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait Bust of an Aristocratic Manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9687733/portrait-bust-aristocratic-manFree Image from public domain licenseTravel packages, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888649/travel-packages-editable-flyer-templateView licensePortrait Bust of an Aristocratic Manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9687701/portrait-bust-aristocratic-manFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311596/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseSatyr (Greek original: 3rd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Roman and After Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134069/satyr-greek-original-3rd-century-bce-hellenistic-roman-and-after-greekFree Image from public domain licenseGreece holiday story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348249/greece-holiday-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseStanding Figure of a Girl Holding a Bird (3rd century BCE) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134046/standing-figure-girl-holding-bird-3rd-century-bce-greekFree Image from public domain licenseTravel packages poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888657/travel-packages-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNike (late 4th century BCE-3rd century CE) by Greek and Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133871/nike-late-4th-century-bce-3rd-century-ce-greek-and-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416475/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView licenseKlio, Muse of History (Greek original: 3rd century BCE; Roman copy: 2nd century CE (Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134112/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310883/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseHercules (Roman copy: 1st century BCE-1st century CE; Greek original: 3rd century BCE (Roman Imperial)) by Roman and After…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134100/photo-image-lion-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416478/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView licenseStanding Figure of a Girl Holding a Bird (3rd century BCE) by Roman and Copy after Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134066/image-face-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416469/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView licenseSarcophagus head (13th-11th century BCE). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627416/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGreece holiday Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348217/greece-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCopy of the Aphrodite of Knidos (3rd-2nd century BCE (Greco-Roman)) by Copy after Praxiteles and Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134113/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreece holiday blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348236/greece-holiday-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseAthena Wearing a Corinthian Helmet (3rd century BCE-3rd century CE) by Greek and Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134107/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel packages Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888621/travel-packages-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseVenus of the "Capitoline Venus" Type (1st century BCE-3rd century CE (Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151913/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePhilosophy class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12026743/philosophy-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDancing Satyr (3rd-late 1st century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greek and Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134021/dancing-satyr-3rd-late-1st-century-bce-hellenistic-greek-and-romanFree Image from public domain licenseTravel packages Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888636/travel-packages-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseHead of Dionysos (1st century BCE-3rd century CE) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152015/head-dionysos-1st-century-bce-3rd-century-ce-romanFree Image from public domain licenseTravel packages Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888497/travel-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBust of Zeus Serapishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8549217/bust-zeus-serapisFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444206/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseFragment of a Sarcophagus with Putti in a Grapevinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8360669/fragment-sarcophagus-with-putti-grapevineFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828940/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseHead of Pan (1st century BCE-3rd century CE) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152073/head-pan-1st-century-bce-3rd-century-ce-romanFree Image from public domain licenseTravel packages blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888619/travel-packages-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseHead of a Sleeping Cupid (1st century BCE-3rd century CE (Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152064/head-sleeping-cupid-1st-century-bce-3rd-century-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain license