Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageromechurchbuildingpublic domainsantaarchitectureitalyphotoMosaic of the Madonna with Child, pediment of the side entrance of the church Santa Maria in Aracoeli, Rome, Italy.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 925 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4546 x 3505 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAncient Rome Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050101/ancient-rome-instagram-post-templateView licenseMadonna with Child, 19th-c., church Agios Dimitrios in Avlonari, Euboea, Greece.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718203/photo-image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseItalian architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12060937/italian-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRoma - Chiesa di Santa Maria in Aracoeli. Monumento di Luca Savelli e suo figlio (Cosmati)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14272557/photo-image-lions-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Rome Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791204/ancient-rome-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseInterieur van de Santa Maria in Aracoeli te Rome, met zicht op het koor (c. 1895 - c. 1915) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13758363/image-church-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRoman architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9598341/roman-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child by Mino da Fiesolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651069/madonna-and-child-mino-fiesoleFree Image from public domain licenseItaly travel Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964580/italy-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLa Salute, Venice by Donald Shaw Maclaughlan. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298714/image-art-watercolour-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseItalian architecture Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349981/italian-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGreen Door, Santa Maria della Salute (ca. 1904) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934940/free-illustration-image-door-italy-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Rome Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22020515/visit-rome-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBaths of Diocletian, Rome: with San Bernardo alle Terme, Santa Susanna and Santa Maria degli Angeli in the background.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13985883/image-background-paper-horseFree Image from public domain licenseItalian architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12048272/italian-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePiazza del Popolo by Robert Macphersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14273183/piazza-del-popolo-robert-macphersonFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Rome poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444038/visit-rome-poster-templateView licenseView of the ruins of the Hadrian's Library, Athens, from south. Here is visible the tetraconch, the remains of an early…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718327/photo-image-public-domain-pillarFree Image from public domain licenseItalian architecture social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10036238/italian-architecture-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseDe Colonna della Pace te Rome (1651) by Louis Rouhier, Giovanni Giacomo de Rossi and Girolamo Colonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13767024/image-paper-cloud-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseItalian architecture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10036236/italian-architecture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWall painting on a bow window, "Ave Maria", Oberammergau, Bavaria, Germany.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718390/photo-image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseItalian architecture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540644/italian-architecture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMaria verschijnt zittend op een kerk aan een pelgrim (1608 - c. 1639) by Philippe van Mallery and Jean Messagerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13776864/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseThe colosseum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444055/the-colosseum-poster-templateView licenseFresco on a facade, CoA of Pope Pius IV (Medici) piazza di San Eustachio, Rome, Italyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718015/photo-image-public-domain-windowFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Italy poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979786/visit-italy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSanta Maria Maggiore, Rome by Gioacchino Altobellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14275109/santa-maria-maggiore-rome-gioacchino-altobelliFree Image from public domain licenseItalian architecture poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328002/italian-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGezicht op de kerk Santa Maria di Loreto en de Zuil van Trajanus te Rome (1700 - 1799) by anonymous and anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763185/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseItalian architecture flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327996/italian-architecture-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseItalian families gather on the steps of Santa Maria Maggiore, Bergamo, to greet men who are returning home after military…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14008935/image-dog-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseFesta della Repubblica Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641117/festa-della-repubblica-instagram-post-templateView licenseFree Cupola del Brunelleschi photo, public domain building CC0 image.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5924689/photo-image-public-domain-free-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Rome Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685042/visit-rome-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePerugin, la Vierge et des Saints (galerie du Vatican) gravure by James Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14261091/perugin-vierge-des-saints-galerie-vatican-gravure-james-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseItaly tour Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9608745/italy-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseInterieur van de Santa Maria Maggiore te Rome (1861 - 1904) by Thomas Coolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13790317/interieur-van-santa-maria-maggiore-rome-1861-1904-thomas-coolFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Europe day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638812/happy-europe-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePainting of the Madonna and Child from the St. Laurence's Church in Těrlicko-Kostelec (1850). Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713454/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license