Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetaxustaxus baccatataxus baccata fastigiatajardinplantnaturepublic domainbushTaxus baccata L. 'fastigiata', foliage and cones. Cultivar. Jardin des Plantes of ParisOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 799 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4592 x 3056 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPortal door through nature fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663613/portal-door-through-nature-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseEnglish Yew (Taxus baccata) from Traité des Arbres et Arbustes que l’on cultive en France en pleine terre (1801–1819) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/567904/english-yew-branchFree Image from public domain licenseVintage bookshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765919/vintage-bookshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensele "Trésor" des Athéniens, Delphes, Grèce.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718442/tresor-des-atheniens-delphes-greceFree Image from public domain licenseCollege library poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765914/college-library-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCloseup on yew berry plant. Free public domain CC0 image.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6015759/photo-image-public-domain-leaf-plantFree Image from public domain licenseContact us Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616321/contact-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCloseup on yew berry plant. Free public domain CC0 image.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6029619/photo-image-public-domain-leaf-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWooden frame with vintage ornament floral imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6381278/wooden-frame-with-vintage-ornament-floral-imageView licenseKarst in El Torcal de Antequera, Andalusia, Spain.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718444/photo-image-public-domain-green-natureFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flower bush design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330668/editable-flower-bush-design-element-setView licenseScots pine Pinus sylvestris, Dordogne, France.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718325/scots-pine-pinus-sylvestris-dordogne-franceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flower bush design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15680464/editable-flower-bush-design-element-setView licenseDetail of a thatched roof, Normandie, Eure, Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718352/photo-image-public-domain-craftFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flower bush design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15679282/editable-flower-bush-design-element-setView licenseDétail of a trunk of a ill pine, Phaistos, Crete, Greece.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718200/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flower bush design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15680371/editable-flower-bush-design-element-setView licenseFresco on a facade, CoA of Pope Pius IV (Medici) piazza di San Eustachio, Rome, Italyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718015/photo-image-public-domain-windowFree Image from public domain licenseVintage bookshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496148/vintage-bookshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA plate on a wall, pomegranate and colors typical of Granada, Spain.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718414/photo-image-art-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain licenseCollege library Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496147/college-library-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBerlin of Cardinal Lucien-Louis Bonaparte (1868), museum of Carriages, Vatican City.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718016/photo-image-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCollege library blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765913/college-library-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWall painting on a bow window, "Ave Maria", Oberammergau, Bavaria, Germany.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718390/photo-image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseCollege library Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765915/college-library-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseForestry undergrowth in Tursac, Dordogne, Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718371/forestry-undergrowth-tursac-dordogne-franceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flower bush design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330609/editable-flower-bush-design-element-setView licenseHead of a lion, detail of a wooden door in Vienna, Austria.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718443/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseBushes, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418200/bushes-editable-design-element-setView licenseDetail of a wall in the Alhambra, Granada, Andalusia, Spainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718273/photo-image-public-domain-pattern-brickFree Image from public domain licenseVintage bookshop Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765920/vintage-bookshop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA round straw bale in a field in Dordogne, summer evening light.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718349/photo-image-public-domain-circle-summerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage bookshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765918/vintage-bookshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA sculpted wooden door, Murnau am Staffelsee, Bavaria, Germany.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718483/photo-image-public-domain-wooden-doorFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flower bush design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330615/editable-flower-bush-design-element-setView licenseYew needles plant. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6020866/yew-needles-plant-free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spring garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545556/editable-spring-garden-design-element-setView licenseYucca, 05/1972. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800141/photo-image-flower-plant-leafFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tree cartoon element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15274721/editable-tree-cartoon-element-design-setView licenseMarble sarcophagus, found under the altar of a christian basilica. Malia, Roman period, 3rd century BCE. Crete, Greece.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718419/photo-image-marble-public-domainFree Image from public domain license