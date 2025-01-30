Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetokyoarchitecture modernshinjukujapan city buildingmodern buildingtreebuildingpublic domainTokyo Metropolitan Government Building No.1 - Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3648 x 5472 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapan festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517116/japan-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseTokyo Metropolitan Government Building illuminated in support of Ukraine during the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukrainehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718441/photo-image-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseTokyo awaits Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517047/tokyo-awaits-instagram-post-templateView licenseSakura Blooming Under an Apartment Tower, Tokyo, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5938225/photo-image-flower-public-domain-plantView licenseSakura season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516835/sakura-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuildings Overlooking Pond, Tokyo, JapanBuildings overlooking the boat section of Shinobazu Pond, Ueno Park, Taito City…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11176450/image-cloud-plant-skyFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517274/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5959846/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684973/japanese-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFree red flower and apartment image, public domain spring CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5902902/photo-image-flower-public-domain-natureView licenseGolden week Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516834/golden-week-instagram-post-templateView licenseAutumn Leaves, Highrise, Tokyo, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5903326/autumn-leaves-highrise-tokyo-japanView licenseFuture city Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510724/future-city-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5961929/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542943/japanese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUrban skyscrapers at sunsethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6081106/mirrorsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615282/japanese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA round corner of a tall skyscraper in Tokyo. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3282335/free-photo-image-building-apartment-architectureFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684972/japanese-new-year-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTokyo Cityscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5965732/tokyo-cityscapeView licenseSummer in Japan Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428647/summer-japan-instagram-story-templateView licenseAutumn, Shinobazu Pond, Tokyo, JapanResidential towers overlook lotus plants turning rust-brown as autumn progresses into…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11176448/image-cloud-plant-skyFree Image from public domain licenseTokyo awaits Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428640/tokyo-awaits-instagram-story-templateView licenseSky Above Residential Towers, Tokyo, JapanLooking up to see the dramatic sky between adjacent high-rise residential towers…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11176441/image-cloud-sky-roadFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684968/japanese-new-year-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAutumn, Shinobazu Pond, Tokyo, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5939948/autumn-shinobazu-pond-tokyo-japanView licenseHanami festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517275/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseView at the Jin Mao Tower in Shanghaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718367/view-the-jin-mao-tower-shanghaiFree Image from public domain licenseModern museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686816/modern-museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6047891/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseTokyo awaits blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443330/tokyo-awaits-blog-banner-templateView licenseTokyo Tower Lit Up in Red, White, and Blue in Honor of President Obama's Visit The Tokyo Tower is lit up in red, white and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043461/photo-image-light-plant-natureFree Image from public domain licenseGolden week Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516741/golden-week-instagram-post-templateView licenseTowers & Temple, Sunset, Tokyo, JapanLooking over Shinobazu Pond towards Bentendo Temple and nearby residential towers as…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11176348/image-cloud-sunset-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Tokyo blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825191/visit-tokyo-blog-banner-templateView licenseNight, Shinobazu Pond, Tokyo, JapanLooking over growing lotus plants at night towards Bentendo Temple at Shinobazu Pond…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11176354/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseGolden week blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443338/golden-week-blog-banner-templateView licenseView upwards Shanghai towerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718372/view-upwards-shanghai-towerFree Image from public domain licenseTokyo awaits blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825068/tokyo-awaits-blog-banner-templateView licenseFree office building in Tokyo image, public domain Japan CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5903516/photo-image-public-domain-tree-glassView license