Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageold coinsportugalcoingold coinswirvintage moneycity goldpraiseFree imperial city of Hamburg (Holy Roman Empire), half-portugalöser (1679).[1] Equivalent to five ducats. Engraved by Johann Christoph Retke.[2] obverse: Peace, under the name Jehova, triumphing over Envy. DEINE GÜTE HERR SEY VBER UNS WIE WIR AUFF DICH HOFFEN (Lord, may thy kindness be with us just as we have hoped for) reverse: View of the city, below the eye of God GOTT LOB DER UNS SO GÜTIG LIEBT • DEM KRIEGE WEHRT UND FRIDEN GIBT (God loves our praise so graciously that he gives unto war first resistance then peace).verbatim [3] 