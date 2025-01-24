Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagebanknotesold money usavintage moneyunited states treasury notevintage greenmoneybank notes50 dollarsA $50 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. Engraved signatures of Chittenden (Register of the Treasury) and Spinner (Treasurer of the United States).Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1039 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4500 x 3897 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFinancial, TV news, money collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902868/financial-news-money-collage-editable-designView licenseA $100 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. 