A $10 National Gold Bank Note — issued by the First National Gold Bank of Oakland, California (c. 1870s). Engraved signatures of Allison (Register of the Treasury) and Spinner (Treasurer of the United States). Hand signed by bank officers: Galen M. Fisher (Cashier) and Benjamin F. Ferris (President). A $100 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of Petaluma, California. Engraved signatures of…
A $5 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of San Francisco, California. Engraved signatures of…
A $20 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of San Francisco, California. Engraved signatures of… $100 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Benjamin Franklin.
Demand Notes, Series 1861, were issued by the United States in $5, $10, and $20 denominations. The term "Greenback"… A $50 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. Engraved signatures of Chittenden (Register of the…
A $100 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. Engraved signatures of Chittenden (Register of the… United States $50 Banknote, U.S. Note or Legal Tender Note, Large type, Series of 1880 (Fr. Ref#164). 10 Euros bank note
Demand Notes, Series 1861, were issued by the United States in $5, $10, and $20 denominations. The term "Greenback"… $1 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1918) depicting George Washington.
$5 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Abraham Lincoln.
Japanese Government (Philippines)-10 Pesos (1942) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese…
A Series 1891 $2 Treasury Note depicting James B. McPherson with the signatures of James Fount Tillman and Daniel N. Morgan.… A Series 1890 $1,000 Treasury Note depicting George Meade with the signatures of William Starke Rosecrans and James N.…