A $10 National Gold Bank Note — issued by the First National Gold Bank of Oakland, California (c. 1870s). Engraved…
Money saving poster template, editable text and design
A $100 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of Petaluma, California. Engraved signatures of…
It's a deal Instagram post template, editable design and text
A $5 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of San Francisco, California. Engraved signatures of…
Money saving Instagram post template, editable text
A $20 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of San Francisco, California. Engraved signatures of…
Money saving Instagram story template, editable text
Money Close up
Financial robot, editable digital remix design
$100 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Benjamin Franklin.
Money saving blog banner template, editable text
Demand Notes, Series 1861, were issued by the United States in $5, $10, and $20 denominations. The term "Greenback"…
Financial robot, editable digital remix design
A $50 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. Engraved signatures of Chittenden (Register of the…
More money Instagram post template, editable text
A $100 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. Engraved signatures of Chittenden (Register of the…
Money saving Instagram post template, editable text
Money Cash Macro
Fintech and AI, editable digital remix element
Money Cash Close up
Start investing Instagram post template, editable text
Money Background Cash
Editable online shopping, lifestyle collage remix
Money Cash Background
Financial freedom poster template, editable text and design
United States $50 Banknote, U.S. Note or Legal Tender Note, Large type, Series of 1880 (Fr. Ref#164).
Online shopping sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remix
10 Euros bank note
Money management Instagram post template, editable text
Demand Notes, Series 1861, were issued by the United States in $5, $10, and $20 denominations. The term "Greenback"…
Online business investor buying creative idea remix design
$1 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1918) depicting George Washington.
Online business investor buying creative idea remix design
$5 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Abraham Lincoln.
Online business investor buying creative idea remix design
Japanese Government (Philippines)-10 Pesos (1942) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese…
Online business investor buying creative idea remix design
A Series 1891 $2 Treasury Note depicting James B. McPherson with the signatures of James Fount Tillman and Daniel N. Morgan.…
Shopping guide Instagram post template, editable text
A Series 1890 $1,000 Treasury Note depicting George Meade with the signatures of William Starke Rosecrans and James N.…
