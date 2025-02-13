Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageseries dollar billone hundred dollarsmoneydollar billmoney contract100 dollar billcurrency engravedold hundred dollarA $100 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. Engraved signatures of Chittenden (Register of the Treasury) and Spinner (Treasurer of the United States).Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1016 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4500 x 3810 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarValue contained poster template, cool editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18588491/value-contained-poster-template-cool-editable-text-and-designView licenseA $50 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. 