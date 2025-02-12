Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagefilipinomoneyvintage moneyold banknotevintage philippinespublic domain philippinesjapan photo vintageworld war 1PHI-106-Japanese Government (Philippines)-1 Peso (1942) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese invasion money of World War II, was issued between 1942 and 1945 by the occupying Japanese government.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1039 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 4328 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory warns blog banner template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357250/history-warns-blog-banner-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseJapanese Government (Philippines)-1000 Pesos (1945) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718185/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseWar history poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseJapanese Government (Philippines)-10 Pesos (1942) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718475/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseMalaya-Japanese Occupation-One Cent ND (1942) The Japanese government-issued dollar in Malaya and Borneo, part of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718473/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseJapanese Government (Burma), One Cent (1942) The Japanese government-issued rupee in Burma, part of the Japanese invasion…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718384/photo-image-public-domain-money-redFree Image from public domain licenseAmbition of humanity poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21688095/ambition-humanity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSinking of the Japanese destroyer Yamakaze on 25 June 1942 approximately 110 km southeast of Yokosuku, Japan, photographed…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718080/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-worldFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseJapanese Constitutional Monarchy, One Yen (1873). Second year of issue for Yen banknotes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718530/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631454/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseAtomic bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717968/atomic-bombing-nagasaki-august-1945Free Image from public domain licenseBastille day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537741/bastille-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseMexican peso, money & banking. Free public domain CC0 image.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6021320/photo-image-public-domain-money-freeFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance exhibition invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537742/renaissance-exhibition-invitation-templateView licenseV-J day Celebration Jackson Square Downtown Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736325/photo-image-face-vintage-celebrationFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640807/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5963863/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licenseWorld War II Patriotic coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066573/world-war-patriotic-coverFree Image from public domain licenseWar poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288641/war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseWorld War II Patriotic coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849867/world-war-patriotic-coverFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness partnership Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917923/business-partnership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Camp Hospital No. 14, Issoudon, France: View of barracks occupied by the Red Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444143/photo-image-hospital-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640798/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe crew of the Japanese aircraft carrier Zuikaku salute as the flag is lowered during the Battle off Cape Engaño, October…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718009/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514359/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCounterfeit Pesos (San Ysidro)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723830/counterfeit-pesos-san-ysidroFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate purchase, editable finance collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325409/real-estate-purchase-editable-finance-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWorld War II Patriotic coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849816/world-war-patriotic-coverFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate purchase, editable finance collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9350896/real-estate-purchase-editable-finance-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWorld War II Patriotic coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847525/world-war-patriotic-coverFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate purchase, editable finance collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9350994/real-estate-purchase-editable-finance-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWorld War II Patriotic coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849821/world-war-patriotic-coverFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate purchase, editable finance collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345631/real-estate-purchase-editable-finance-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican 1 dollar bank notehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11862758/american-dollar-bank-noteView licenseReal estate purchase png, editable finance collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342763/real-estate-purchase-png-editable-finance-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA bathroom at a German Red Cross Hospital, Harbinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371355/bathroom-german-red-cross-hospital-harbinFree Image from public domain license