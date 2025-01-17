Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Image1 dollarfilipinoinvasionmoneyold warone dollarphillipinesworld war 1Malaya-Japanese Occupation-One Cent ND (1942) The Japanese government-issued dollar in Malaya and Borneo, part of the Japanese invasion money of World War II, was issued between 1942 and 1945 by the occupying Japanese government.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1174 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3194 x 3126 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseJapanese Government (Philippines)-1000 Pesos (1945) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718185/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licensePHI-106-Japanese Government (Philippines)-1 Peso (1942) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718470/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640941/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseJapanese Government (Philippines)-10 Pesos (1942) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718475/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseJapanese Government (Burma), One Cent (1942) The Japanese government-issued rupee in Burma, part of the Japanese invasion…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718384/photo-image-public-domain-money-redFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseJapanese Constitutional Monarchy, One Yen (1873). Second year of issue for Yen banknotes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718530/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView license$1 Colonial currency from the Province of New Hampshire. Signed by James McClure, E. Robinson, Joseph Pearson, and John…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718089/photo-image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness partnership Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917923/business-partnership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe North Africa series of U.S. Silver Certificates ($1, $5, and $10) were issued to the United States Armed Forces in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718074/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseConcerta 27mg and a United States $1 Billhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718330/concerta-27mg-and-united-states-billFree Image from public domain licenseAmbition of humanity poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21688095/ambition-humanity-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseAmerican 1 dollar bank notehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11862758/american-dollar-bank-noteView licenseHistory warns blog banner template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357250/history-warns-blog-banner-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license$1 Colonial currency from the former Colony of Rhode Island. Signed by Caleb Harris and Metcalf Bowler, and endorsed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718448/photo-image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA One Hundred Dollar Confederate States of America banknote dated December 22, 1862. Issued during the American Civil War…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718110/photo-image-vintage-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day & Normandy battle Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640534/d-day-normandy-battle-instagram-post-templateView licenseDemand Notes, Series 1861, were issued by the United States in $5, $10, and $20 denominations. The term "Greenback"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718552/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640798/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Series of 1880 $1 Legal Tender Note.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718161/series-1880-legal-tender-noteFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal business Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924115/global-business-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHawaii overprint notes were issued through the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco during World War II. In the event of a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718548/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917866/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Series 1890 $1,000 Treasury Note depicting George Meade with the signatures of William Starke Rosecrans and James N.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718493/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638668/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6055943/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA $100 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. Engraved signatures of Chittenden (Register of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718463/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license$1 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1918) depicting George Washington.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718547/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView licenseA $100 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of Petaluma, California. Engraved signatures of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718173/photo-image-vintage-gold-handFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseA $50 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. Engraved signatures of Chittenden (Register of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718453/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license