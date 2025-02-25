Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Image1010 peso billfilipinopesoworld bankmoneyvintagepublic domainJapanese Government (Philippines)-10 Pesos (1942) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese invasion money of World War II, was issued between 1942 and 1945 by the occupying Japanese government.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1052 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5200 x 4558 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMoney saving Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11625903/money-saving-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePHI-106-Japanese Government (Philippines)-1 Peso (1942) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718470/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseMoney saving poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11716417/money-saving-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJapanese Government (Philippines)-1000 Pesos (1945) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718185/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseMoney saving Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276287/money-saving-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMalaya-Japanese Occupation-One Cent ND (1942) The Japanese government-issued dollar in Malaya and Borneo, part of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718473/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-blueFree Image from public domain licenseMoney saving Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11716527/money-saving-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese Government (Burma), One Cent (1942) The Japanese government-issued rupee in Burma, part of the Japanese invasion…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718384/photo-image-public-domain-money-redFree Image from public domain licenseOnline banking background, editable digital remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8399203/online-banking-backgroundeditable-digital-remix-designView licenseWorld War II Patriotic coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849816/world-war-patriotic-coverFree Image from public domain licenseContactless payment, editable digital remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461583/contactless-payment-editable-digital-remix-designView licenseJapanese Constitutional Monarchy, One Yen (1873). Second year of issue for Yen banknotes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718530/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseMoney saving blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11716299/money-saving-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHawaii overprint notes were issued through the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco during World War II. In the event of a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718548/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial trading background, editable digital remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461580/financial-trading-backgroundeditable-digital-remix-designView license"American Labor -- Producing for Attack," 1942 - 1945. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799616/image-art-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseMoney saving poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551540/money-saving-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseV-J day Celebration Jackson Square Downtown Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736325/photo-image-face-vintage-celebrationFree Image from public domain licenseShopping online, editable digital remix elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8476120/shopping-online-editable-digital-remix-elementView licenseA $10 National Gold Bank Note — issued by the First National Gold Bank of Oakland, California (c. 1870s). Engraved…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718462/photo-image-vintage-gold-handFree Image from public domain licenseBank & finance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910690/bank-finance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWorld War II Patriotic coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849867/world-war-patriotic-coverFree Image from public domain licenseMoney saving Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773832/money-saving-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWorld War II Patriotic coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066573/world-war-patriotic-coverFree Image from public domain licenseMoney saving Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866190/money-saving-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAtomic bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717968/atomic-bombing-nagasaki-august-1945Free Image from public domain licenseEconomy & finance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874971/economy-finance-poster-templateView licenseWorld War II Patriotic coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847525/world-war-patriotic-coverFree Image from public domain licenseContactless payment Facebook story template, editable innovative financial designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481005/png-banknotes-contactless-payment-customizableView licenseMexican peso, money & banking. Free public domain CC0 image.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6021320/photo-image-public-domain-money-freeFree Image from public domain licenseMoney saving Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894863/money-saving-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWorld War II Patriotic coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849821/world-war-patriotic-coverFree Image from public domain licenseMoney saving Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551541/money-saving-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5947128/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseMoney saving tips poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12023593/money-saving-tips-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5947184/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseMoney saving poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826917/money-savingView licenseA Award Pin 1945 Oak Ridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734484/award-pin-1945-oak-ridgeFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910687/financial-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5947176/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license